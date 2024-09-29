New footpaths in Fermoy

29 September 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil Transport Spokesperson and Cork East TD James O’Connor has confirmed funding for construction works on the N72 Fermoy Town Pavement Improvement Scheme has been given the green light.

Deputy O’Connor said Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has advised Cork County council today (September 26, 2024) that it can award a construction contract for the scheme.

Welcoming the update, Deputy O’Connor said: “I’m delighted that the go-ahead has been given by TII to appoint a construction company for the N72 Fermoy Town Pavement Improvement Scheme. These much-needed improvement works have been stalled. The scheme was earmarked for funding earlier this year.

“Earlier this week in the Dáil I raised that only 34% of all planned national roads projects have gone to tender this year. This is completely unacceptable. The funding uncertainty is having a detrimental impact on road projects across the country including those in Cork.

“I’m very pleased that TII has released the funds to allow the N72 Fermoy surfacing works to proceed. But I also want to ensure that these situations do not occur on an annual basis when roads funding comes up for discussion.”