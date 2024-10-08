Cork Chamber’s business awards open for entries

8 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork Company of the Year Awards 2025 – open for entries

The Cork Chamber awards are widely regarded as a coveted platform through which ambitious businesses can gain much-deserved recognition for their advances, innovation and growth.

The four distinct award categories allow for all variety of businesses to enter so that the true diversity of the Cork business community can be celebrated.

Commenting when launches in recent weeks, Rob Horgan, President of Cork Chamber, said, “Cork is a key contributor to Ireland’s economy and society, and the Cork business community is central to the region’s economic growth. It is important that we take stock of the real value that our business community is making – innovating for change, investing for growth and advancing sustainability as a central strategic pillar.

There’s no doubt that the Cork Company of the Year Awards are highly competitive, but they provide an unparalleled opportunity to demonstrate your achievements. We want to see how your team has excelled to achieve the exceptional. Share your journey and highlight the remarkable story behind your company.’’

Naoimh Frawley, Director of People, Operations & Governance, Cork Chamber emphasised the growing importance of sustainability in this year’s awards, stating: “The Cork Company of the Year Awards celebrate some of the outstanding achievements of businesses across Cork. From start-ups and SMEs to large enterprises, Cork’s businesses continue to innovate, adapt, and contribute to the strength of our local economy. We encourage all eligible companies to enter and share their inspiring journeys. With the expertise of our dedicated judging panel, support of sponsor Vodafone Business and media partner Irish Examiner, we look forward to showcasing Cork’s most exceptional and sustainable businesses.”

The four award categories are:

Emerging Cork Company of the Year – For companies that are less than 5 years in business from first revenues demonstrating growth potential, innovation, and strategic vision.

– For companies that are less than 5 years in business from first revenues demonstrating growth potential, innovation, and strategic vision. Cork SME Company of the Year – This category is open to Indigenous Irish companies, from startups to well-established businesses with fewer than 75 employees.

– This category is open to Indigenous Irish companies, from startups to well-established businesses with fewer than 75 employees. Large Cork Company of the Year – This category is open to Irish-owned companies with over 75 employees, that have significantly impacted the Cork business landscape with impressive growth, innovation, and market leadership.

– This category is open to Irish-owned companies with over 75 employees, that have significantly impacted the Cork business landscape with impressive growth, innovation, and market leadership. International Cork Company of the Year: The International category is for internationally owned companies with a local and global workforce that have a significant impact on Cork.

PepsiCo was named the International and Overall Cork Company of the Year 2024 earlier this year. Commenting on the achievement Mary Lane, Senior Director Commercialisation, PepsiCo said, “It was an honour to receive both the Cork Chamber’s International Company of the year award and the Overall Cork Company of the year award in 2024. Winning these prestigious awards in our 50th year of operating in Cork was a tremendous honour and testament to the PepsiCo Ireland team that make us the powerhouse that we are today. PepsiCo Ireland is very proud to be part of the Cork business community.”

Sinéad Scully, Head of Large Business, Vodafone Ireland added, “Vodafone Ireland is delighted once again to partner with Cork Chamber on the Cork Company of the Year Awards. These awards give us the opportunity to celebrate all that is unique about Cork. The entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and talent that exists across the business sector in Cork, is second to none. We are looking forward once again to another exciting and inspiring competition.”

To complete the entry form please visit https://www.corkchamber.ie/cork-company-of-the-year-awards/

Closing date for all completed applications is Monday 14th October 2024. Winners in each category along with the Overall Cork Company of the Year will be announced in February 2025.