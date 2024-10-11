School Zone Transformation Complete at Scoil Bhríde in Crosshaven

11 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has officially opened a new “School Zone” at Scoil Bhríde in Crosshaven as part of the national Safe Routes to School (SRTS) programme, improving safety and accessibility for students walking to school.

Scoil Bhríde, a Presentation Convent Primary School in Crosshaven, has 230 students and 18 staff, with 73% of students residing within 1km of the school. The new “School Zone” at Scoil Bhríde provides a colourful and child friendly road design, transforming the front of school area into a safe and inviting space for the school community.

Improvements include widened pathways, the installation of pencil bollards and a greater congregation space for parents, children and guardians on Upper Road. A dedicated seating area, vibrant street art and planters further enhance the space. The updated design prioritises the safety of those who walk to school, reducing reliance on cars and promoting active travel.

In addition, significant works have been undertaken to provide a shared surface from the village carpark, up Hayes Hill and onto Middle Road. Widened footpaths, traffic calming measures and pedestrian crossings have been installed to slow traffic and improve safety for all road users.

Deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Seamus McGrath cut the ribbon on the completed project, saying “The transformation of the “School Zone” at Scoil Bhríde demonstrates the power of community collaboration and our commitment to supporting more sustainable travel options. The entire school community, including students, school management, parents and local residents, has been incredibly supportive and accommodating throughout the project, ensuring its successful completion. Initiatives such as the Safe Routes to School programme prioritise the well-being of students, encourage active travel and promote a safer, greener future for all.”

Principal of Scoil Bhríde, Katie Ryan added, “In partnership with Cork County Council, this programme will enhance safety infrastructure, promote physical activity, and reduce traffic congestion around our school. This is a vital step in ensuring our students can travel to and from school safely, while also promoting healthier lifestyles and a stronger sense of community. We would like to thank the local community for its support and patience while the work was carried out during the summer and to all of the parents and children who have been participating in surveys and providing feedback on the project over the last number of years.”

The Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme was launched in March 2021 and is an initiative of the Department of Transport and supported by the Department of Education. The programme is part of the An Taisce Green School Programme and is delivered in partnership with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and local authorities. The programme is designed to accelerate the delivery of sustainable travel infrastructure on key school access routes, enhance school entrance areas and expand bike parking facilities.