16 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

A new book delving into the fascinating history of Bishopstown is set to captivate local residents and history buffs alike. “Bishopstown Times & Tales,” by Pat Callanan, offers a captivating journey through the area’s past, from its ancient origins to modern times.

The book is a treasure trove of stories, photographs, and historical accounts that bring Bishopstown’s past to life. Readers will discover:

Ancient roots: Explore the townland’s early history, including the remarkable discovery of an Iron age house.

Evolution of a community: Trace Bishopstown’s development from a rural landscape to a thriving suburb of Cork City.

Voices of the past: Encounter the people who shaped Bishopstown, from farmers and traders to community leaders and everyday residents.

Modern Bishopstown: Understand how the area has evolved in recent decades and its place within contemporary Cork.

“Bishopstown Times & Tales” is a must-read for anyone interested in local history or the evolution of communities in Ireland.

Book Launch Event

A special launch event for “Bishopstown Times & Tales” will be held at The Rendezvous Bar, Model Farm Road on Thursday, October 10th at 7.30pm. ‘Bishopstown Times & Tales’ will be officially launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle and the author will be present, together with a panel of Bishopstownians who will share their memories and stories.

Availability

“Bishopstown Times & Tales” will be available for purchase at the launch, at Herlihy’s Centra store in Bishopstown and from the author’s home in Midleton. He can be contacted at paddycall17@gmail.com The book retails at €30, with two copies available for €50.