69th Cork International Film Festival takes place over 10 days from Nov 7th – 17th 2024

15 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Festival takes place Thursday 7th to Sunday 17th November; Gala Tickets on sale now

Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) has announced that its 69th edition will take place across Cork city and county from Thursday 7th to Sunday 17th November. The Festival has also announced its Opening and Irish Galas; Conclave on Thursday, 7th November and Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story on Sunday, 10th November, respectively. Tickets for both are on sale now from the CIFF Website: https://corkfilmfest.org/

The critically acclaimed and heart-stopping thriller Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (a quietly commanding Ralph Fiennes) who must lead the Conclave, one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, to select the new leader of the Catholic world, in the wake of the death of the Pope. Cast members include Irish actor Brían F. O’Byrne, who will be in attendance. Courtesy of Black Bear Pictures.

Sinéad O’Shea’s Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story is a portrait of a bastion of the Irish Literary landscape, with narration from Jessie Buckley and contributions from Edna’s family, friends and collaborators. Featuring an insightful and affecting interview with Edna from just before her passing earlier this year, the film richly honours her legacy, as well as her profound passion and dedication to art. Courtesy of Break Out Pictures.

The 69th edition of the Cork International Film Festival will screen the best in Irish and global film across Cork city and county and will announce the full programme on Tuesday 15th October which reflects the breadth of films in this year’s selection and offers audiences a world-class Festival experience. Cork audiences will have the chance to see the latest and best in home-grown and international cinema first, at multiple venues, including the Everyman, and Triskel, and a welcome return to The ARC Cinema, Cork.

CIFF Director & CEO Fiona Clark spoke about this year’s Festival: “Conclave is a star-studded adaptation of Robert Harris’ bestselling novel of the same name, a compelling political drama and visually cinematic treat, so fitting for our Opening Gala at the Everyman on 7th November. We are also thrilled to premiere as our Irish Gala, Sinéad O’Shea’s Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story on Sunday 10th November, a thoughtful documentary that is a testament to the literary force that was Edna O’Brien. These films are indicative of the exciting range of premieres that CIFF boasts, and the wealth of Irish and international filmmaking talent that our 69th year will be showcasing.”

She continued, “Additionally, we’re delighted to welcome our new Director of Programming Aurélie Godet, who brings her talent from Berlinale and Locarno now to Cork! We are excited for audiences to experience Aurélie’s auspicious first Cork International Film Festival programme.”

CIFF seeks out and supports up-and-coming Irish and international talent to showcase to audiences and industry. For 69 years, CIFF has celebrated excellence in filmmaking, championing new voices and established filmmakers through its prestigious, world-class awards, including three Oscar®-qualifying prizes and its Best New Irish Feature Award, proudly supported by The Irish Examiner.

The 69th Cork International Film Festival will run from Thursday 7th to Sunday 17thNovember, 2024. For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news and programme announcements, visit https://corkfilmfest.org/.

About Cork International Film Festival

Cork International Film Festival is Ireland’s first and largest Film Festival and celebrates its 69th anniversary edition in November 2024. The Festival is proudly supported by Principal Funder the Arts Council, Industry Partner Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, and Cork City Council, Creative Europe MEDIA, Coimisiún na Meán, Future Planet, and Murphy’s. Media Partners are RTÉ Supporting the Arts and Irish Examiner. Cork International Film Festival is a member of the Cultural Cinema Partnership which includes the Irish Film Institute, Galway Film Fleadh, Dublin International Film Festival and access>CINEMA.