Top 5 Online Games That Inspired Popular TV Shows and Movies

5 November 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

It may come as a shock to some, but many popular TV programs and films have their origins in the video game industry. The best of the game’s plot, characters, and environment have been borrowed and transposed by creators to the space of our television and movie screens. Here are the five most popular online games that have inspired the best TV shows and films that have been watched on devices and played on them.

1. The Witcher

Starting as a series of novels, The Witcher attracted a large number of fans after the game appeared on the Internet and a series on Netflix.

Game Features: Another witcher game series produced to earn conspicuous success is the Witcher game series. It was designed by the CD Projekt Red Company, in which we can find an advanced dark fantasy theme, deep characters, and a lot of moral choices.

TV Show Success: The Netflix show is more like a continuation of the game’s ambience, graphics, and battles and has a rich narrative.

2. Castlevania

This legendary game series was originally developed by Konami, and it had a tremendous impact on the gaming community and others.

Game Features: Castlevania is an old-school game with gothic horror, vampires, and monsters, and difficult gameplay.

TV Show Success: Whenever a game is transformed into an animated series, one questions its authenticity, but the Netflix series captures the spirit of the Castlevania game perfectly.

3. League of Legends—Arcane

League of Legends, or LoL, is an internet video game that is famous all around the world and the basis for the Netflix animated show Arcane.

Game Features: This internet game offers strategic gameplay, getting players on different teams and deploying them to battle on an open field.

TV Show Success: Arcane goes into the origin of characters such as Jinx and Vi and gives more insight into the world of League of Legends.

Looking for a way to enjoy exciting games with similar immersive storylines? Try sonsy.game app to dive into thrilling gameplay and earn rewards as you play!

4. Dota 2 – Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Another multiplayer online game that was cool enough to spawn a great TV show is Dota 2.

Game Features: Dota 2 by Valve is an action-adventure game with a strong focus on fast and challenging battles and heroes and teams.

TV Show Success: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix encompasses the elements of fantasy and adventures that include dragons, magical abilities, and fights.

5. Pokémon GO

With just one single augmented reality game, Pokémon GO, the world witnessed its peak, but on the other hand, it helped boost the movie franchise of Pokémon, including Detective Pikachu.

Game Features: Pokémon GO is an augmented reality video game that permits users to catch Pokémon characters in real-world settings.

Movie Success: ‘Detective Pikachu’ became one of the biggest hits, introducing Pokémon to the live-action world, which fans enjoyed and found familiar.

Conclusion

As we see more online games make their way to TV and movie screens, one thing is clear: as far as the audience is concerned, the world of gaming is virtually limitless when it comes to telling stories. The distinction between games and shows is slowly becoming inconsequential, and viewers are enjoying the mix. That said, the trend is going to gain more traction among the viewers in the future.

Are you interested in exciting games that might lead to the next big series? You can start earning your rewards right now by downloading the 111Win App for the game.