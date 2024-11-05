1,200 Christmas Jobs

5 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Tesco Ireland has announced plans to create almost 1,200 temporary festive roles across its Superstores and Extra stores nationwide with 82 jobs in Cork. These roles are designed to offer flexible hours, a variety of shift options, and competitive benefits from day one, making them attractive for those looking for work over the festive season.

As part of its seasonal recruitment drive, Tesco is looking for enthusiastic people in Cork to join its team and deliver exceptional service to customers. Whether you’re looking for extra hours to suit your schedule or seeking new opportunities, these roles offer a chance to contribute to a dynamic and supportive team.

From day one, all employees will benefit from Tesco’s reward and benefits package, which includes free access to a Virtual GP, life assurance*, and a comprehensive Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) offering 24/7 emotional and wellbeing support to staff and their families. These benefits reflect Tesco’s commitment to colleague wellbeing through its “Wellbeing First” approach, focusing on supporting the Body, Mind, and Life of its team members.

Speaking about the festive Jobs, Maurice Kelly, People Director at Tesco Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be creating almost 1,200 additional festive roles across the country this Christmas with 82 roles in Cork. At Tesco, we know how important it is to offer meaningful and flexible job opportunities, alongside offering existing colleagues the chance to benefit from additional seasonal hours too. The festive season is a fantastic time to join our team, and we’re pleased to offer new colleagues an industry-leading benefits package from day one. This initiative highlights our continued investment in providing quality employment at a local community level across Ireland.”

The positions available span the length and breadth of Ireland, and Tesco is encouraging interested candidates to apply online as soon as possible. After the holiday season, temporary employees will have the opportunity to apply for any permanent roles that have become available, either in existing stores or in new Tesco locations planned for the coming year.

Tesco’s benefits from day one includes:

Virtual GP Service: Free, confidential access to an online GP via video consultations and an online prescription service. Family members living at the same address can also avail of this service at a reduced cost.

*Life Assurance: Automatic inclusion in Tesco’s Life Assurance Plan for employees aged 16 to 69, offering coverage of one times their annual salary.

Wellbeing First Support: Tesco’s Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) provides 24/7 emotional support, counselling, and access to wellbeing services for employees and their families.

Anyone interested in applying for a festive role at Tesco Ireland can visit https://roi.tesco-careers.com/festive/ to apply now.