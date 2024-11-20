BUSINESS NEWS: Shop Christmas Display Competition

A panel of experienced judges from retail, visual merchandising and the creative industries will evaluate entries according to five distinct categories

Best Overall Display

Best Non Retail Façade

Best Independent Retail Window

Best Large/Chain Retail Window

Best Sustainable Display

Lead judge Lisa McCarthy of Spectrum Display, explains the reason behind the competition,

“This is a great opportunity to get retailers and businesses working together to create a really festive vibe around the city. Wonderful Christmas displays, add theatre to the street scape, delight customers and draw people in. There is huge creativity in Cork and this competition will celebrate that, while also encouraging those who perhaps haven’t had the capacity to undertake a festive display before, to give it a go.”

Nominating a business is simple! You can nominate your own business display or another business that you feel is worthy of this competition. Members of the public can also nominate their own favourite window or building façade display too.

Just email info@corkbusiness.ie with the business name, photo of the Christmas display and business address by 1st December 2024.

With categories to suit all types of businesses and a focus on sustainability, the Cork Christmas Window Competition 2024 is an exciting opportunity for businesses to showcase their creativity while contributing to the magic of Christmas in the city.

For full details on the Competition criteria please visit https://corkbusiness.ie/cba-christmas-window-awards