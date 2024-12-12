How to Keep Your Immune System Healthy and Strong This Winter

12 December 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Health

As winter approaches, it brings along shorter days, colder weather, and an increased likelihood of catching seasonal bugs like colds and flu. While the immune system works tirelessly year-round to protect us from infections, the challenges of winter mean it might need a little extra support. Fortunately, there are simple, effective ways to keep your immune system healthy and strong, so you can stay resilient and enjoy the season.

Understanding the Immune System

The immune system is your body’s natural defence mechanism. It’s made up of a network of organs, cells, and proteins that work together to identify and eliminate harmful invaders such as viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. This intricate system is like a memory bank—it keeps a record of every germ it defeats, enabling faster and more efficient responses in the future.

Our immune responses are always ready to act when needed. Our job is to take steps in our day to day that ensure they are fully functioning and don’t become worn out by continuously having to go into battle.

Supporting your immune system is about creating a balanced, healthy lifestyle that provides it with the tools it needs to function at its best. Let’s explore some key areas you can focus on this winter.

Prioritize Rest

Sleep is essential for the immune system to repair and regenerate. During sleep, your body produces cytokines, proteins that help fight off infections and inflammation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night by establishing a consistent bedtime routine, reducing screen time before bed, and creating a relaxing environment.

It is also important to rest daily, but especially when the body is fighting infections and viruses. Rest is one of our superpowers that is not often tapped into these days. Allowing your body the time and space to deal with invaders means we should be less active. The body send us signals to slow down that we need to pay attention to, such as aches, fever, tiredness. Gentle movement is best at these times to support lymph movement and oxygen intake.

Prioritize Nutrient-Rich Foods

The food you eat is the foundation of a healthy immune system. Winter is the perfect time to embrace warm, comforting, and nutrient-dense meals packed with immune-boosting vitamins and minerals. At this time of year cooked fruit and vegetables are easier for us to digest. Think of foods that are in season. These foods are natural cleansers to help balance the sweet foods of summer.

Vitamin C : Found in citrus fruits, peppers, and leafy greens, vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which fight infections.

Vitamin D : With the poor summer we have had and even less sunlight in winter, it’s crucial to consume vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, eggs, mushrooms and or consider a supplement.

Zinc : Zinc supports the immune system by aiding in wound healing and fighting off invading pathogens. Include nuts, seeds, and legumes in your diet.

Antioxidants : Foods rich in antioxidants, like berries, sweet potatoes, and spinach, protect your immune cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Focus on a balanced diet filled with whole foods, and reduce your intake of processed foods, sugars, and refined carbohydrates, which can weaken your immune response.

Stay Hydrated

It’s easy to forget about hydration in colder weather, but your body needs fluids to maintain optimal immune function. Water helps flush toxins from your body and keeps mucous membranes moist, making it harder for germs to enter. Normal daily activity absorbs on average 1.5 litres of water so it’s important to ensure we are replacing it. Add in more vigorous activity and we could be up to 2 or 2.5 litres.

A simple step is to start the day with a mug or 2 of warm water. This helps to hydrate before any activity and creates a moment of quiet relaxation before the day begins. This will support the gut, reduce stress and help the body eliminate waste.

Avoiding dehydrating drinks, such as alcohol, carbonated or energy drinks is important. The extra energy needed to process these fluids and remove the wastes from our body can dehydrate us even more. If you are consuming any of these, be sure to alternate with water to support your body.

Herbal teas, soups, and warm beverages are excellent ways to stay hydrated while keeping cozy during the winter months. Marigold or Calendula tea is said to be anti-inflammatory so can support our immune system. And remember water intake can be a mug of warm water, not just cold from a bottle.

Support Your Gut Health

Did you know that about 70% of your immune system resides in your gut? Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is critical for a robust immune system. Check out Sarah Breslin Wellness for a lot more information on Gut Health,

Eat Fiber-Rich Foods : Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and seeds like chia or flax to feed your gut’s beneficial bacteria. Fibre helps improve transit time and eliminations. Keeping the gut healthy and clean means, the immune system can function better. It creates and easy pathway for antibodies to travel and for lymph to flow.

Add Probiotics : Incorporate fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi to enhance gut health. Probiotic supplements can also help. These bacteria are a part of the ecosystem that helps us thrive and are key to helping us survive when non beneficial bacteria show up. Having a healthy and diverse microbiome strengthens immunity.

Avoid Overeating Sugar : High sugar intake can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut, weakening immunity. Sugar can feed certain strains of bacteria which cause them to dominate the gut and reduces the viability of other beneficial strains. The body is then exposed to invading bacteria and may not be able to effectively defend against them.

Keep Moving

Regular exercise is a natural immune booster. Moderate activities like walking, yoga, and swimming enhance circulation, helping immune cells move freely throughout your body. Exercise also reduces stress, which can suppress immune function if left unchecked. But pay attention to your energy levels as shorter days with less exposure to natural light can slow us down. It is natural for us to lean towards “hibernation” in the winter.

Manage Stress Levels

Chronic stress can take a toll on your immune system by increasing cortisol levels, which suppress immune activity. Cortisol is important for activity and energy and cell production. But if it is released continuously, it can have the opposite effect and start to cause cells to breakdown leaving us exposed to seasonal bugs. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as:

Meditation or mindfulness exercises

Deep breathing or yoga

Journaling your thoughts and feelings

Spending time outdoors in nature

Taking naps

Spending time on a gentle activity such as painting, crafting,

Spend time away from screens and noise

Even small moments of relaxation can help your immune system stay resilient.

Support the Lymphatic System

The lymphatic system is a crucial part of the immune system, responsible for removing waste and toxins from the body. To keep your lymphatic system healthy:

Practice dry brushing to stimulate lymph flow. Work towards the heart.

Incorporate gentle movement like stretching or Pilates.

Try cold-water therapy, such as a brisk shower or swim, to enhance circulation.

Saunas both traditional and Infrared can support lymph flow

Have regular lymphatic drainage massage treatments

If you don’t have much time, visit a therapist to get your lymphatic system going

Supplement Wisely

While a balanced diet should provide most nutrients, supplements can fill any gaps, especially during winter:

Vitamin D : Essential for immune function, especially in darker months.

Probiotics : To maintain a healthy gut. Aim for at least 5 billion bacteria with several strains.

Elderberry or Echinacea : These natural remedies may help reduce the severity of colds.

Garlic capsules : a natural antibiotic that can help deal with bacteria and viruses quickly.

Always consult a healthcare professional before adding new supplements to your routine.

Conclusion

Keeping your immune system healthy and strong this winter doesn’t require drastic changes—small, consistent habits can make a big difference. By nourishing your body with nutrient-rich foods, staying hydrated, managing stress, supporting gut and lymphatic health, and prioritizing sleep, you’ll equip your immune system to face whatever challenges winter brings. Prevention is better than cure as they say so keeping the body healthy in the first place puts it in the best position to defend against any challenge.

Take care of your body, and it will take care of you!