How to avoid burst water pipes during cold weather

5 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

As the cold snap continues, Uisce Éireann is reminding customers in Cork to protect their water pipes from the freezing weather and conserve water. Water expands by nearly 10% as it freezes and turns into ice, which stops the flow of water through pipes. This can even cause new pipes to split.

Uisce Éireann is urging people do their bit to help avoid expensive repairs and a disrupted water supply at home or in their business/farm by taking a few easy preventative measures.

These include checking outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turn off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises. Alternatively, people may consider setting the heating to come on periodically at a lower temperature. This allows warm air to circulate and will help to prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather.

Uisce Éireann is asking people to conserve water and not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on your local water supply.

Uisce Éireann spokesperson Brian O’Leary said ““We recommend that people don’t run taps continually as this is not an effective way of preventing frozen pipes and can cause other problems such as frozen drains. It also puts further pressure on water supplies that are already challenged by the freezing conditions. Being mindful of water use at home, on farms and in businesses can make a big difference”

“With temperatures dipping below zero it is very important to continue the regular maintenance of your property, protect outside taps and farm troughs, and check empty premises. It also a good idea to familiarise yourself with your own internal water system and particularly how to turn off your supply at the stopcock so that you can protect your property in the event of a burst pipe.”

To help people avoid issues like this and stay safe, warm and comfortable during the cold snap we have lots of helpful advice on the webpage: Winterproofing | Help | Uisce Éireann

The Uisce Éireann Customer Care Team is also available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Customers can also sign up to our free text alerts scheme which gives details of supply interruptions that last longer than four hours as well as details on planned and unplanned outages and boil water notices should they be needed to protect public health. To sign up simply log onto water.ie and input your Eircode and mobile number.