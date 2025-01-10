Dairygold Board elects new Vice Chairperson

10 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited today announced that Mr. Donal Shinnick has been elected as the new Vice Chairperson of the Society.

Mr. Shinnick, a dairy farmer, from Buttevant, Co. Cork has been a member of the Dairygold Mallow Regional Committee since 2004, the Dairygold General Committee since 2007 and the Dairygold Board since 2019.

Mr. Shinnick is also current Chairperson and Director of Co-Operative Animal Health Limited (CAHL) and a Director of Cork Racecourse Mallow Limited.

Mr. Shinnick holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction (Food Business) from University College Cork.

Mr. Shinnick is married to Ann and they have four children, Thomas, Mairéad, Áine and Kate. Donal and Ann are farming in partnership with their son Thomas.