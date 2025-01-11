GAA scholarship awards for MTU students

11 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Sport

Orlaith and Jack Cahalane were recently announced as recipients of the Clearstream GAA scholarship awards for their sporting achievements in MTU Cork. Part of the famous GAA sporting dynasty that is the Cahalane family. Orlaith and Jack both study Coaching Science & Sports Pedagogy and are the first recipients of the prestigious awards.

Orlaith has represented MTU in both camogie and ladies football, being a key member of the MTU Purcell Cup winning team in 2023 while also starring with the ladies football team that reached the final of the Lynch Cup in 2024. Orlaith has represented Cork at all levels in both camogie and ladies football with two All-Ireland senior camogie medals, one senior camogie county medal and a dual All-Ireland medal winner at minor level. Orlaith is a super athlete and a role model for the MTU GAA club on and off the pitch. Jack is also a dual star in MTU and a key member of the Sigerson Cup (Gaelic football) and Fitzgibbon Cup (senior hurling) panels. He has a huge CV outside of MTU also, senior club county medals in both hurling and football along with a u17 All Ireland football medal and two u20 All Ireland hurling medals.

Speaking at the presentation function, Jack expressed his thanks to Clearstream for their support of students in MTU GAA club through their sponsorship of the club and for this scholarship which will be used to offset some of the costs that Orlaith and myself incur in training at elite level. “It is an honour for me and Orlaith to wear the MTU jersey and we are very grateful to Clearstream for their recognition of high performance sport in MTU through these scholarships.”

David Brosnan, CEO of Clearstream stated: “The partnership between Clearstream and MTU has been a resounding success, benefiting both parties immensely. Through our sponsorship and support of the college athletic scholarship program, we have not only fostered the development of talented athletes but also strengthened our ties with the local community. We are thrilled to congratulate both Orlaith and Jack Cahalane the two winners of the scholarships, whose dedication and hard work have truly shone through. This collaboration underscores our commitment at Clearstream and the entire Deutsche Börse Group to local engagement and the importance of investing in the future of our youth. Moving forward, we expect this partnership to continue thriving, creating more opportunities for students and further solidifying our presence and impact in the region with our work in the community and also as an employer of choice.”

MTU Student GAA Club Development Officer Kevin O’Callaghan also attended the scholarship presentation and noted, “Both MTU and Clearstream are committed to fostering a long-term relationship focused on promoting excellence in sports, inclusivity, and community engagement. This is the first time that Clearstream has provided scholarship awards to MTU and we are very lucky to have two students of Orlaith and Jack’s caliber as the inaugural recipients.”

Clearstream is a post-trading services provider and part of Deutsche Börse Group. In Cork, Clearstream is the organisation’s largest operational centre for investment funds and provides hedge and mutual fund custodian services for over 50 major financial institutions with positions in over 25,000 hedge funds. The company employs over five hundred people in Cork. MTU Cork Campus GAA Club has 630 active members and is comprised of two ladies football teams, one camogie team, five hurling teams, five football teams and a handball team with membership reaching 105 clubs and communities across twelve different counties.