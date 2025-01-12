Cork based yoga instructor unveils new yoga mat designs

12 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Yoga Tree Launches Artistic Yoga Mat Collection Designed for the New Year

With a renewed focus on health and wellbeing at the start of the New Year, The Yoga Tree has launched its stunning yoga mat collection. Combining artistry, functionality, and sustainability, these mats are designed to inspire movement and mindfulness in 2025.

Founded by Cork-based yoga instructor and wellness advocate Hazel Buckley, The Yoga Tree mats represent nearly a year of research and development, involving over 50 students from The Yoga Tree community to ensure the perfect mat. At 4.5mm thick, they provide optimal support and cushioning, are made from PU (polyurethane) fabric for superior grip (even when sweaty), and feature an eco-conscious design.

The collection includes five breathtaking designs, created in collaboration with international artists:

Barleycove Bliss by Samitha Perera (Sri Lanka)

Flowly Dreamscape by Rebecca Kumar (South Africa)

Moon Sky by Samitha Perera (Sri Lanka)

Serene Mountains by Rebecca Kumar (South Africa)

Whispering Clouds by German Bernales (Argentina)

Each mat is priced at €99 and includes free shipping within Ireland. Customers also receive a custom Yoga Tree tote bag and a mini art print of their chosen design, perfect for framing.

“As a yoga teacher for over 15 years, it has always been my dream to create mats that are not only functional but truly beautiful,” says Hazel Buckley, founder of The Yoga Tree and regular contributor to Virgin Media’s Ireland AM and RTÉ’s Today Show. “So much thought, energy, and love have gone into this collection, and I’m thrilled to finally share it with the world.”

About The Yoga Tree

The Yoga Tree is a wellness brand founded by Hazel Buckley, bringing together a community of yoga enthusiasts through an online app, expert classes, and a luxury yoga mat range. The Yoga Tree also specialises in plush, high-end yoga retreats and wellness events, offering unforgettable experiences that blend movement, mindfulness, and indulgence. The Yoga Tree mats are available at www.theyogatreemat.com, with free shipping and next day delivery in Ireland.