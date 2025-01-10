Kinsale Lions Club talk on “Lessons in leadership, resilience, and purpose”

10 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Kinsale Lions Club has announced a charity event, “Inspirational Leadership,” featuring speaker Marie Gleeson former Irish Navy Ships Captain & Motivational Speaker, taking place in the brand-new Shane Fitzsimons Theatre at Kinsale Community School. The first major event in Kinsale’s new theatre.

This event will inspire audiences of all ages with lessons in leadership, resilience, and purpose while supporting an essential cause. Proceeds from the event will benefit the UCC Foundation to fund vital research into infant mortality.

Event Details:

Venue: Shane Fitzsimons Theatre, Kinsale Community School

Date: 20th February 2025

Time: 7.45pm

Tickets: €25 per person

Purchase Tickets Online: kinsalelionsonline.com

This is an unmissable opportunity to gain valuable insights from one of Ireland’s most inspiring leaders while supporting a critical healthcare cause. The event is suitable for all ages, making it a fantastic evening for families, businesses, and community groups alike. Book your tickets today and join us in supporting UCC’s pregnancy loss research group based in Cork University Maternity Hospital : leading research to better understanding pregnancy and infant loss experiences and impacts.