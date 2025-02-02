Cork Whiskey Festival Returns this March

2 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Get ready to toast the ultimate celebration of Irish whiskey and spirits! The third annual Cork Whiskey Fest returns from 21st to 23rd March 2025, taking over bars and venues across MacCurtain Street, Cork City.

The festival was officially launched recently at The Shelbourne Bar with key sponsors Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, The Shelbourne Bar, and IrishMalts.com.

Over three unforgettable days, indulge in expert-led tastings featuring rare and premium whiskeys and limited-edition releases, behind-the-scenes tours, and special events.

A festival highlight is the Brand Expo & Socials at The Metropole, which will host 50 whiskey distilleries and brands over the two evenings. They will offer complimentary samples of their finest creations alongside mixers and food bites. This year distilleries will also showcase their gins, rums, vodkas and poitíns. Many are served by the distillers, blenders, and brand owners themselves—a rare chance to engage with the makers behind the magic. The expos take place on Friday, March 21st, and Saturday, March 22nd, from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM.

With 20+ events on the lineup—including masterclasses, distillery tours, exclusive tastings, and plenty of craic—Cork Whiskey Fest is a must for whiskey aficionados, those who enjoy a wee drop, and curious newcomers alike. Flavour fans will not be disappointed!

Some Highlights include:

Bushmills Aged Cocktail Masterclass – Saturday, March 22nd, at 4:00 PM at Gallagher’s Gastro Pub

Vintage Irish Bottle Tasting – Sunday, March 23rd, at 2:00 PM at The Shelbourne Bar

Redbreast Cask Masterclass – Sunday, March 23rd, at 6:30 PM, serving as the festival’s grand finale

An Epic Midleton Distillery Day – Saturday, March 22nd, at 12:30 PM

Organised by Laurie O’Dwyer (host of Whiskey Chats Podcast) and his wife Sonya O’Dwyer, the festival is proudly sponsored by Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, The Shelbourne Bar, and IrishMalts.com.

Speaking at the launch, Laurie said, “We are thrilled to bring Cork Whiskey Fest back for 2025. Each year, the festival grows in popularity, drawing whiskey lovers from all over Ireland and beyond. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or taking your first sip, there’s something for everyone. It will be a weekend of whiskies, craic and discovery”

John O’Donovan, owner of festival sponsor IrishMalts.com, remarked: “As a Cork-based business, we’re incredibly proud to support this celebration of Irish whiskey. Cork Whiskey Fest is not just a festival—it’s a community that brings people together to share stories, experiences, and a genuine passion for whiskey.”

While whiskey is at the heart of the festival, Cork’s renowned hospitality will make everyone feel right at home.The festival will take place across the vibrant MacCurtain Street area, the perfect backdrop for some ‘neat’ events and a ‘dram’ good time.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait! For more information and to secure your spot, visit corkwhiskeyfest.com or follow @thecorkwhiskeyfest on social media. Drinkaware.ie.

