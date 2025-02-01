140 affordable homes to be built off Anglesea Street in Cork City Centre

1 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Land Development Agency and Cork City Council announce plans for 140 affordable homes

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has announced plans for over 140 new homes in Cork city centre to be delivered in partnership with Cork City Council.

The affordable homes are planned for a 0.6-acre Cork City Council site at Anglesea Terrace. A planning application is due to be submitted later this year and it is anticipated that the majority of the homes will be cost rental apartments.

Located at the junction of Old Station Road and South Link Road, the site is within short walking distance of all city centre amenities, retail and community services, Kent Station and Cork Bus Station.

Subject to planning permission, construction could begin in 2027, with the first homes delivered in 2030. The exact number of homes has not been finalised, but it is likely to be just over 140.

This planned project builds on the LDA’s ongoing activity in Cork. The State’s affordable housing body is set to deliver the first of 267 homes at the site of the former St. Kevin’s Hospital in Shanakiel later this year and recently published draft plans for 348 homes at a former ESB site in Wilton. The Agency is also developing 302 cost rental apartments at Horgan’s Quay in partnership with BAM and Clarendon Properties.

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the Land Development Agency said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Cork City Council to deliver much-needed affordable homes in the heart of Cork city. The LDA is steadily increasing its footprint in Cork and is determined to ramp up delivery in the city and its suburbs over the coming months and years.

“Anglesea Terrace is a fantastic site, with significant potential. I would like to thank Cork City Council for working with us on this project and for making its land available to address the city’s pressing housing need. This project will revitalise an underutilised brownfield site in the centre of Cork, transforming it into a high quality, affordable and desirable residential development.”

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council added, “We are proud to be working with the LDA to deliver more than 140 new homes in a prime location in Cork city. This development will revitalise the Anglesea Terrace area, creating a new sustainable and well-connected neighbourhood.

“We look forward to publishing the design for the project shortly and I would encourage people to engage with the process so that we can deliver a development and community that works for everyone in the