Cork Local Enterprise Offices support 2300+ Jobs

2 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices Support Over 441 Small Businesses and 2,313 Jobs According to New Figures

Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, T.D., has announced the annual results of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) which showed that Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices supported the creatio of 476 jobs in 2024.

The new figures also show that the Council’s LEOs in South Cork and Cork North & West, financially supported 441 small businesses across the county, these companies in turn employ 2,313 people.

Local Enterprise Offices provide substantial funded supports to small businesses with programmes such as the Energy Efficiency Grant, Lean for Business and Green for Business, along with training, mentoring and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said ‘’Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices have been a driving force behind our region’s economic growth and innovation. Their steadfast support for businesses of all sizes has not only created jobs but has nurtured a thriving culture of entrepreneurship that is essential to the continued success and prosperity of our county.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell said: “It is inspiring to see how SMEs in Cork County have navigated the challenges and seized opportunities. The support from our Local Enterprise Offices plays a crucial role in fostering this positive environment. We will continue to collaborate closely with Enterprise Ireland to ensure that our small businesses continue to receive the best possible support”.

The Local Enterprise Offices were to the fore in supporting small businesses across the country in 2024, helping thousands to secure funding, upskill and avail of supports to become more sustainable and competitive. They also released new supports with the Grow Digital Voucher enabling small businesses to take their first steps in digitalisation and the Market Explorer Grant to support companies in looking at new markets.

For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie