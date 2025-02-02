CORK BUSINESS NEWS: First Business Event with Valerie O’Sullivan, New CEO of Cork City Council

2 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Business Association Hosts First Business Event with Valerie O’Sullivan, New CEO of Cork City Council

Cork Business Association (CBA) is inviting members and local business leaders to the very first networking event with Valerie O’Sullivan, the newly appointed Chief Executive of Cork City Council, and her directorate.

This event offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from Valerie O’Sullivan as she presents her vision and priorities for Cork City. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with key Directors from Cork City Council and gain valuable insights into the city’s strategic direction for the year ahead.

The event will take place at Clayton Hotel Cork City on Wednesday 12th February from 7.30am-9.00am.

Aaron Mansworth, President of Cork Business Association said, “It will be a great event for anyone looking to stay informed on the future of Cork City and build connections within the local business community. It’s also a prime opportunity to engage with Cork’s city leadership and understand the direction for economic and community development.”.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged Register here