VIDEO: Helipad at Cork University Hospital officially opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin

7 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today officially opened the newly constructed helipad at Cork University Hospital (CUH), marking a significant milestone in emergency medical services for the region. The helipad, which has recently completed operational testing, is already receiving patients and is set to move to 24-hour operation in the coming weeks.

The event was attended by local politicians, senior Health Service Executive (HSE) and Department of Health officials, as well as pilots and air crews from the HSE Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, the Irish Air Corps, the Irish Coast Guard, the National Ambulance Service, and Cork Fire Service.

Deirdre O’Keeffe, Interim CEO of CUH, highlighted the importance of the new infrastructure: “Having a dedicated helipad on the hospital campus is a game-changer for emergency medical services in the region. Patients can now reach life-saving care within 10 minutes of landing, dramatically reducing the transfer times that were previously necessary when helicopters had to land at local GAA grounds or Cork Airport.”

Dr Andy Phillips, HSE South West said: “The ability to transfer patients by helicopter to CUH as a major trauma centre will save patient lives.”

As Ireland’s only Model 4 specialist hospital, CUH provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for all age groups, with every specialty co-located on one campus. Ongoing testing of the new helipad is ensuring that all safety protocols are met, including helicopter approach procedures, landing safety measures, and patient transfers to the Emergency Department.

Speech for the Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Dia dhaoibh, a dhaoine uaisle.

I am delighted to join you this morning, and thank you Deirdre for the invitation to officially launch the new helipad here at Cork University Hospital.

This new helipad will deliver a vital service to the people of Cork and across the south of the country, providing access to time-critical specialist care by air.

It will provide around the clock aeromedical access to Cork University Hospital as the Major Trauma Centre for the South Trauma Network, for the patients that need the most time-critical care, every day of the year.

It is another example of the spirit of continuous innovation and improvement here at CUH.

I would like to thank the NAS HEMS aviation providers and the National Office for Trauma Services who worked in coordination with the Hospital to deliver this project, and conducted successful test flights with the Irish Air Corps, NAS Southwest HEMS and the Irish Coast Guard.

I understand a number of patients have been successfully transferred since the ‘unofficial’ opening of the new helipad in September.

It is perhaps an obvious point, but by improving direct access to the new helipad for critically ill or injured patients who require emergency care, this development enables those who need lifesaving, time-critical interventions to get the treatment they deserve, more quickly and more efficiently.

Whether it is the severely injured trauma patients requiring consultant led Major Trauma Teams, individuals suffering from heart attack or stroke requiring cardiac or neuro-radiological intervention, or those in need of other specialised care, this new facility ensures that Cork University Hospital is better equipped than ever to deliver the highest standard of care, no matter the circumstances.

On the subject of trauma care, I would like to acknowledge the very significant role Cork University Hospital plays in its delivery, as the Major Trauma Centre for the South Trauma Network.

Cork University Hospital has been the regional centre of excellence for many years, and I would like to publicly acknowledge and pay tribute to the dedication of all the staff – doctors, nurses, therapists, managers and all those who help deliver such excellent care.

We’re making important and positive progress in the area of trauma care. In 2023, an important milestone for the Strategy was reached when the Major Trauma Centres in the Mater and here at Cork University Hospital were formally launched.

These Major Trauma Centres were an important step to deliver specialist trauma services in one place to the most severely injured patients.

Over 70 additional staff, including medical and surgical consultants, nurses and other health and social care professionals, have been recruited to support the Major Trauma Centre here, with further investment allocated for this year.

In addition to this helipad, works to extend the Emergency Department and provide more resuscitation bays and an adjacent CT scanner are well underway. This will ensure that specialist trauma care will continue to develop in the coming years.

Additional funding this year will also provide for the establishment of a Trauma Unit with Specialist Services at University Hospital Galway and the development of Planned Trauma Care services at Merlin Park, Galway.

It will provide for additional staffing for the establishment of Trauma Units at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and University Hospital Waterford.

But back here in Cork, I have no doubt that the team here at CUH will continue to enhance services for our people, to ensure the delivery of the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Finally, I would like to express my deepest thanks to all the staff at Cork University Hospital and all those who have played a role in delivering this new facility, demonstrating CUH’s commitment to remain at the forefront of excellence in healthcare in Ireland.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh.