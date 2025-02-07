FARMING: Agricultural Colleges Challenges Day will be hosted by Clonakilty Clonakilty College at Darrara

7 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The annual Agricultural Colleges Challenges Day is set to be held on 12th February in Clonakilty Agricultural College in County Cork. The challenges are based around leadership and teamwork and bring students together from seven agricultural colleges: Kildalton Agricultural College in County Kilkenny, Mount Bellew Agricultural College in Co. Galway, Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co. Cavan, Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary, Clonakilty Agricultural College in Co. Cork, Botanic Gardens College of Horticulture in Co. Dublin and Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry in Co. Limerick. Twelve students from each college will participate in various competitions such as Indoor Soccer, Simulator challenge, Stock judging, Fencing and Tractor Driving, to name a few.

The Farm Business and Technology Award sponsored by National Broadband Ireland, will return for a fourth year in a row. Niall Beirne, NBI’s Head of Corporate Communications commented, “NBI is delighted to again sponsor the Farm Business & Technology Award. This year the students have been challenged with a very practical and hands-on task to research and identify areas at risk of water pollution, and to suggest methods of preventing environmental contamination. Central to the challenge will be the students use of the internet to research the problem, to identify multiple options for pollution prevention and to select a specific course of action – so the competition is a nice reminder of how the work we are doing at NBI enables the sustainable development of farms. In previous years of the award, we have always seen a high standard of entries, and we are expecting the submissions for this real-life challenge to be equally good.”

In 2024, a team of three students from Kildalton college took the prize of first place in the Farm Business and Technology Award (pictured below) and Kildalton were also crowned the overall winners on the day.

The FRS Memorial Scholarship will also return this year. One student from each college will have the opportunity to present on ‘Leadership in Sustainability.’ The winner will receive a scholarship of three months placement in an FRS office.

Colette McInerney, Head of Operations at FRS Farm Services, shared: “FRS Co-Op is honoured to sponsor the challenge day and to present the FRS Memorial Scholarship, which serves as a tribute to our valued past colleagues and friends of FRS Co-Op. We are excited to see the outstanding presentations from this year’s student cohort, as they consistently showcase exceptional quality. It will be a pleasure to award another work placement, supporting a student on their journey to a successful career.”

Anne-Marie Butler, Head of Education, commented; “Teagasc is delighted to work with Macra, FRS Farm Services and National Broadband Ireland for this prestigious event. Macra Challenge Day is a highlight of the academic year for all our learners and colleges. It’s great to see college teams working together, applying their knowledge and skills across a number of challenges and most importantly having fun. Congratulations to all participants and their mentors and good luck.

Macra are delighted to be associated with the annual Challenges Day. Elaine Houlihan, Macra President, said; “Macra are looking forward to an exceptional day in Clonakilty Ag College and we would like to wish all the students the very best of luck on the day.”