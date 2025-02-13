A reason to DECLUTTER your home

13 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Enable Ireland Cork Charity Shops Want You To “Break Up With Your Stuff” – Their Cork charity shop is located on the corner of Parnell Place, and Maylor Street

Enable Ireland’s annual ‘Spring Clean’ campaign has launched, asking Cork residents to donate once-loved items to support vital services for people with disabilities.

This February, Enable Ireland is taking a cheeky twist on the Valentines theme. The non-profit organisation, which provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities, is encouraging the public to declutter their homes and ‘break up with their stuff’.

Throughout February, Cork locals can ‘break up’ with their stuff by donating once-loved items that are cluttering your home to the Enable Ireland shops on 32 North Main Street and 25a Parnell Place. Those concerned about a loss of romance need not worry. Enable Ireland will help these items find love again when sold. 100% of profits from items donated to Enable Ireland support their local disability services. These include vital therapy and support services.

Showing love to the planet, donations to Enable Ireland contribute to the circular economy. Every year, they recycle over 2,000 tonnes of donated textiles and clothing via their 28 charity shops and network of over 170 textile banks throughout Ireland. This extends the life cycle of garments and prevents clothing from entering landfill waste, contributing to a greener way of living.

Commenting on the campaign, Oonagh O’Connor, Commercial Manager at Enable Ireland said:

“February is a month associated with love and romance. It’s also a time when many people choose to declutter their homes with a Spring Clean. This year, we’re uniting the two by encouraging the public to ‘break up’ with their once-loved items, and then fall in love with second-hand.

Go through your wardrobes, kitchen presses, and chest of drawers. What may no longer have use for you, could be exactly what someone else is looking for. We’ll help your donations find the perfect match and you’ll help raise funds to benefit our vital services!”

Enable Ireland is accepting donations of items at their shop on 32 North Main Street and 25a Parnell Place. Members of the public can also donate to one of the charities’ 174 textile banks located across the country. Alternatively, to any TK Maxx store nationwide, or directly into any Enable Ireland charity shop.

Enable Ireland loves to accept donations of clean, good-quality clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories. They also accept towels, linens, homeware, and glassware. As well as collectables, books, loose toys and unwanted gifts. Unfortunately, the charity cannot accept donations of electrical items, dirty or soiled items. Neither broken items, mattresses, duvets or pillows. This is due to the high cost of disposal.

The Enable Ireland Charity shops in Cork help the public fall in love with second-hand all year round. They offer a wealth of preloved treasures. From designer clothes and handbags, to trendy shoes and accessories. They also sell classic books, beautiful homewares and more.

About Enable Ireland

Founded in 1948, Enable Ireland provides services to 13,000 children and adults with disabilities from 40 locations in 14 counties.

Our services for children and their families cover all aspects of a child’s physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence.

We offer a range of services to adults with disabilities which include day care training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

Enable Ireland is part funded by the HSE and other statutory agencies.

Every year we require over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering our services. Without this additional income from our shops and fundraising we would not be able to meet the needs of the children and their families relying on our services.

We have a nationwide chain of two garden centres and 28 retail charity shops selling clothes, books and bric-a-brac, and raise funds through community fundraising, corporate and national fundraising.

The demand for our services continues to increase throughout Ireland. We have set ourselves the challenging goal of meeting these needs by providing a full range of high quality services, and expanding into local communities.