In Pictures: Cork Ladies Lunch at Maryborough Hotel

8 March 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Con held a dinner at the Maryborough Hotel last night – in aid of Cork Constitution Football Club and Pieta House. There was Prosecco, a three-course meal, a fashion show, a charity raffle and the the Best Dressed Prize.

According to their website “The Cork Con Ladies’ Lunch 2025 isn’t just a fantastic day out—it’s also a vital fundraiser that directly supports Cork Constitution F.C. and its continued success. By attending, you’ll help sustain and grow the club’s rugby programs, from youth development to senior teams, ensuring Cork Con’s excellence and tradition both on and off the pitch. This year, we are also proud to support Pieta, our 2025 charity partner, reinforcing our commitment to giving back to the wider community.”

Cork Con, was founded in 1892, and is based at Temple Hill, Ballintemple, Cork, T12 N209.