Dell Technologies extends collaboration with Barnardos to support children and families in the community

17 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Extension will see Dell’s team in Cork give of their time and skills as well as much-needed funds to support Barnardos

Dell Technologies has recently announced the extension of its current eight-year collaboration with children’s charity Barnardos for a further year. This extension will bring the relationship to almost a decade long commitment to supporting children and their families in communities across Ireland.

Since 2017, Dell Technologies team across its three campuses here in Cork, Limerick and Dublin have raised hundreds of thousands of euros and donated tens of thousands of volunteering hours to support Barnardos’ family support programmes. This includes annual participation in Barnardos Giving Day, a key fundraising event calling on the public to donate and support charity’s mission of providing essential services to vulnerable children and families.

The combined funding and the hands-on involvement have helped Barnardos continue their work with 26,000 local children and families they support across 56 services nationwide, who are struggling with poor mental health, bereavement, financial strain, and the impact of addiction.

Over the coming year, Barnardos and Dell will provide additional training, social media assistance and volunteering contribution to the children’s charity. Together they will join forces to develop digital learning opportunities so children can access Barnardos services across the country and develop essential digital skills.

Commenting on the charity extension Colman O’Flynn, Cork Site Lead and Vice President of Business Transformation at Dell Technologies Ireland said “We’re delighted to be extending our collaboration with Barnardos Ireland. For close to eight years, our team members have come together to give of their time and skills as well as raising much-needed funds for the inspiring work undertaken by Barnardos and its team in communities across Ireland. This has helped 26,000 children and families in need. By extending our relationship, we can enable the children’s charity to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and the families they serve over the coming two years.”

Welcoming the announcement Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO said: “Since 2017, the Dell Technologies team has been vital in Barnardos mission to create positive change for vulnerable children and families across Ireland. Because childhood lasts a lifetime. The continuous support of volunteers from each Dell site in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick each year, particularly for our annual Giving Day, have made such a significant impact to the work we do. We are thrilled that our relationship with Dell is being extended and look forward to what is ahead.”