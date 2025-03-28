World’s oldest yacht club seeks new members

28 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

“Sailing is now more accessible than ever, and you don’t need to own a boat to get involved,” says Admiral

The world’s oldest yacht club, the Royal Cork Yacht Club, is opening its doors to the public on Saturday, 29th March, from 2pm to 4pm, inviting anyone interested in sailing to experience first-hand what the historic club has to offer.

Nestled in the picturesque setting of Crosshaven, the club is offering visitors the chance to meet members, learn about various sailing opportunities, and explore the wealth of facilities available. Whether a seasoned sailor, a complete beginner, or simply curious about life on the water, the Open Day will have something for everyone.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about different aspects of sailing and club life. From discovering cruising and berthing options to understanding marina safety and selecting the right boat, attendees will get an insider’s look at what it means to be part of this historic club. There will be insights into sailing courses, race management and upcoming training opportunities, as well as free participation options for those eager to get out on the water. You will hear about the history of the club and will have an opportunity to view their artefacts and archives, which will be on display, showcasing their deep maritime heritage. Exclusive club merchandise will also be available for purchase.

One of the key messages the club wants to share is that sailing is now more accessible than ever, and you don’t need to own a boat to get involved. Annamarie Fegan, Admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club, explained that many club members are looking for crew to support them on the water. “If you’d love to get out on the water but don’t know where to start, we would really encourage you to come and chat to us. Our members are always looking for crew. There’s only one owner of a boat, and they need eight to ten crew to support them, even if it’s just body weight to keep the boat flat. It’s a great way to get involved in sailing.”

She also highlighted the wider benefits of sailing, from fitness and fresh air to learning valuable life skills and forming lifelong friendships. “The benefits of sailing are incredible – you’re active, you get fresh air, a thrill, you build resilience, and it’s sociable! There’s so much learning and fun in it. My girls have gone to America teaching sailing. It’s an amazing skill that you can travel anywhere with — you can walk down a marina and ask for a spot.”

The club will also be answering common questions about how to get kids involved in sailing, membership fees and instalment options, event hire for weddings and private functions, and year-round access to club facilities.

As a family-friendly club, the Royal Cork Yacht Club caters to all levels of experience, from junior sailors navigating dinghies in the winter months to seasoned racers competing in National 18s and 1720s. With world-class marina facilities, an active social calendar, and a commitment to promoting a love of sailing, the club continues to attract sailors from across Ireland and beyond.

Annamarie concluded by saying, “We are so lucky to have access to this incredible stretch of water, particularly from the vantage of the Club here in beautiful Crosshaven. We want people to avail of all the club has to offer and experience the enjoyment of sailing, boating, and socialising in this magnificent setting that is so special. On Saturday, 29th March, we hope to welcome lots of potential new members to the Open Day to find out what we are all about.”

For more details, visit www.royalcork.com or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram for updates.