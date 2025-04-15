Cork Cllr appointed to national position within party

15 April 2025

By Tom Collins

Cllr Honore Kamegni Appointed Spokesperson for Sport and Youth within his party, the Green Party

The Green Party has announced the appointment of Cllr Honore Kamegni, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, as its new spokesperson for Sport and Youth. The announcement comes as part of a broader reshuffle of the Party’s frontbench team, unveiled by Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman TD.

Cllr Kamegni, who was elected to Cork City Council in 2024 and currently serves as Deputy Lord Mayor, brings a strong background in community engagement and social inclusion to the role. As spokesperson for Sport and Youth, he will lead the Party’s policy development and advocacy in these crucial areas, working in tandem with Oireachtas members and local representatives nationwide.

“The Green Party has officially appointed me as its new spokesperson for Sport and Youth,” said Cllr Kamegni. “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a difficult time for our young people and communities. Sport has the power to unite, empower, and build resilience. In this new role, my priority is to address the high cost of living that many young people face, deliver a better transportation plan for stadiums across the country, support capital investment in local sports facilities, grow investment in women’s sport, and continue supporting youth sport academies and grassroots initiatives.”

“As a party, we have delivered real and meaningful progress for this country—progress that often went unrecognised. While the impact of our work is clear, we acknowledge that we didn’t always strike the right balance between delivering green projects and addressing the day-to-day priorities of people’s lives. We’ve listened, we’ve learned, and we are ready to move forward with a renewed focus. From now on, we will put people at the heart of every decision. It’s time to align climate action with social justice—and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

He added: “Congratulations to all those who were appointed in other departments today. We, in the Green Party, will continue to work hard to come back stronger.”

Welcoming the appointment, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman TD said:

“I’m delighted that Honore is joining our team as spokesperson for Sport and Youth. We have seen the commitment he has given to his role as Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork over the last year. That same commitment is now going into advocating for better facilities and services for young people.”

The Green Party’s new frontbench lineup aims to strengthen its voice on critical issues across society. With a strong team of councillors and local representatives supporting the national team, the Party continues to push for a fairer, more equal Ireland—locally and nationally.