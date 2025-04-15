Tidy Towns man is Cork Person of the Month for March 2025

15 April 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tom Butler, a dedicated team member and long standing chairman of Ballincollig Tidy Towns for over 25 years, has been selected as March’s Cork Person of Month. This recognition celebrates his unwavering commitment to improving the community of Ballincollig and his pivotal role in leading the town to multiple Tidy Town accolades, including Ireland’s Tidiest Town 2024.

For over two decades, Tom has been the driving force behind Ballincollig’s transformation into one of Ireland’s most litter-free towns. Under his leadership, Ballincollig has not only thrived in the national Tidy Towns competition but has also set a benchmark for sustainability, community involvement, and environmental stewardship.

In 2024, Ballincollig achieved unprecedented success under Tom’s guidance, being crowned the National Supervalu TidyTowns Winner. The town also won the prestigious title of Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre and secured a Gold Medal in recognition of its outstanding achievement. All of this was achieved ahead of Ballincollig Tidy Towns celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2025.

Beyond the awards and recognition, Tom remains focused on the future. He continues to lead efforts to ensure Ballincollig remains at the forefront of environmental sustainability. From nurturing pollinator-friendly habitats to advocating for green infrastructure, his vision extends to creating a legacy that future generations can inherit and cherish.

Tom’s efforts go beyond the annual competition. His passion for fostering community pride has inspired countless local initiatives and members of the community, from tree planting campaigns and biodiversity projects to litter picks and educational workshops for schools. He has been instrumental in cultivating a shared sense of responsibility among residents, businesses, and schools, creating a cleaner, greener and more vibrant town for all.

Reflecting on his journey, Tom said, “Being part of this community has been a great privilege. This award is not just for me but for every volunteer, neighbour, and supporter who has contributed to our shared vision. Together, we have turned small actions into big changes, and I’m excited to see what more we can achieve in the years ahead”.

Tom’s dedication extends to mentoring other Tidy Towns groups across Cork, sharing best practices and encouraging a collaborative approach to tackling environmental challenges. His guidance and support have helped numerous communities elevate their own standards of cleanliness and sustainability.

Presenting the award, Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan praised Tom’s tireless efforts, stating, “Tom embodies the essence of community spirit and leadership. His unwavering dedication to the betterment of Ballincollig and his passion for the environment are truly inspiring. Tom’s efforts have not only transformed Ballincollig but they have also left a lasting legacy for other communities to emulate. He truly deserves this recognition, with Ballincollig Tidy Towns celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. All the volunteers also deserve great credit and thanks from the whole community of Ballincollig.”

Tom’s name will now be added to the distinguished list of monthly winners and will go forward for consideration for the title of Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch on January 23rd, 2026.