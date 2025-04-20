Cork Summer Show 2025 Open for Competitor Applications

20 April 2025

By Tom Collins

Over 800 competition classes are now open for the 2025 Cork Summer Show, Munster’s largest and longest-running agricultural showcase. Celebrating Irish farming, food, and families since 1810, this year’s show returns on 14 June (Saturday) and 15 June (Sunday) to the Cork Summer Show Showgrounds in Curraheen, Cork. Exhibitor and trader applications are also open. For more information, visit corksummershow.com/competitions.

Across the 800-plus competition classes are a wide variety of categories from livestock and equestrian events to horticulture, baking, art, and traditional craftsmanship. With many sought-after accolades up for grabs and the chance to compete at a high standard within the south of Ireland in the early summer show season, the Cork event offers a unique platform to showcase skill, passion, and creativity.

For 2025, the Irish Draught sections have been enhanced, with multiple qualifiers for other shows. The Cork/Kerry branch of the Irish Draught Houses Breeders Association (IDHBA) will also be offering a substantial prize for Irish Draught Mares and Foals. Returning favourites include the Supreme Beef Champion, one of the show’s most prestigious titles, recognising excellence in beef cattle and offering breeders a standout moment on a national stage; and the Young Stockperson Classes, welcoming the next generation of farmers, with dedicated classes for ages 8–12 and 13–17, designed to build confidence and encourage a love of livestock care and showing.

There is also the Best Overall Art & Crafts award, celebrating creativity across all mediums, the Best in Show – Craft Item will be awarded the prestigious Dr Ruth Mitchell – Quill Cup, which will be open to all entries within the crafts’ sections. The Floral Art Completions: Best in Show, Floral Art — much sought after due to its high standards of perfection and skill — will get a specially commissioned box rosette.

Gerard Murphy, President of the Munster Agricultural Society said: “Everyone is encouraged to enter, whether you’re an experienced breeder, a young enthusiast, or a talented craftsperson, the Cork Summer Show is your stage. For 220 years, the Munster Agricultural Society has championed Irish agriculture, supporting innovation and excellence across farming, food, and rural industries. This year’s show will be a fitting tribute to that proud legacy while embracing the future of the sector.

“We encourage participants of all backgrounds to enter now and be part of one of Ireland’s most prestigious agricultural competitions. Whether you are a seasoned exhibitor or entering for the first time, the Cork Summer Show is the perfect stage to display talent, innovation, and dedication to your craft.”

Traders and small businesses are also encouraged to apply for a chance to engage with over 40,000 visitors across the weekend — an unrivalled opportunity to showcase products and services at one of Ireland’s most well-attended summer events. A special thanks to our platinum sponsors, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

For 2024 results and gallery – see the website for information. https://www.corksummershow.com