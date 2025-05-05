Leisure Centre unveils equipment that can be used by people who are living with disabilities

5 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

LeisureWorld Relaunches Upgraded Functional Zone

LeisureWorld Bishopstown has officially relaunched its upgraded Functional Zone, now featuring the latest in accessible fitness equipment—a major step forward in making physical activity more inclusive for individuals of all abilities.

The transformation was made possible thanks to funding from Cork Sports Partnership, delivered through the Active Cities and WellComm Active initiatives, which aim to create healthier, more active communities across Cork City.

The upgrades enabled the installation of the latest accessible fitness equipment, including upper body ergometers, an accessible treadmill with full handrails and a recumbent bike, which has allowed the further enhancement of the facility as a safe and inclusive space for individuals of all abilities to engage in physical activity.

Speaking at the relaunch, Mark McManus, CEO of LeisureWorld said

“We are incredibly proud to relaunch our Functional Zone and continue offering inclusive opportunities for physical activity for those living with a neurological condition. Thanks to the support from Cork Sports Partnership, we’ve been able to invest in the very best accessible equipment and expand the impact of this life-changing programme to more people in Cork.”

A key feature of the Functional Zone is the Neuro Functional Training Programme, first introduced in 2013 in partnership with the HSE Community Neuro Physiotherapy Department. Designed and developed for individuals living with neurological conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke survivors, the programme provides tailored support via a structured referral pathway through the HSE Community Physiotherapy Department, ensuring participants receive appropriate guidance and support from the outset.

The programme has gone from strength to strength, now welcoming over 150 participants every week. With the recent upgrades, the Functional Zone is now equipped with modern, adaptive fitness equipment designed to meet a variety of physical and neurological needs.

Kristine Meenaghan, CEO of Cork Sports Partnership, added,

“Accessible equipment is essential for supporting people with neurological conditions in staying active. We’re proud to work with LeisureWorld to make this facility even more welcoming, and we’re excited to see more people benefiting from it in the future.”

The Functional Zone is available to a wide range of groups, offering a safe, welcoming environment where everyone can exercise in a way that meets their individual needs.

For further information about the Functional Zone or to learn more about accessing it through the HSE referral process, please contact Leisureworld Bishopstown on 021 434 6505 or email info@leisureworldcork.com

About Leisureworld

Spórt-Ionad Réigiúinach Chorcaí Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaíochta, established in 1997, manages and operates recreational facilities in Cork on behalf of Cork City Council. Currently, it oversees five facilities: LeisureWorld Bishopstown, LeisureWorld Churchfield, LeisureWorld Douglas, Mahon Golf Course, and St. Peter’s Cork.

About Cork Sports Partnership

Cork Sports Partnership is an initiative of Sport Ireland that aims to promote sport and physical activity throughout Cork. It works with local communities, clubs, schools, and national and local agencies to create opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to get active. Through inclusive programmes, training, and events, Cork Sports Partnership supports healthier lifestyles and greater participation in sport and physical activity across Cork.

About the Active Cities Project

The Sport Ireland Active Cities project is a national initiative aimed at promoting physical activity and healthier lifestyles across Ireland’s five largest cities: Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford. Funded through the Dormant Accounts Fund, the project is delivered locally by eight Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) and is guided by the World Health Organization’s Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA) framework.

The vision of Active Cities is to engage, maintain, and increase the number of citizens, regardless of age and ability, participating in sport and physical activity. Its mission is to create opportunities for citizens to lead healthier lifestyles through sport and physical activity.

About WellComm Active:

WellComm Active is a community health and wellbeing initiative coordinated by Cork Sports Partnership and supported by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare. Funded through the Government of Ireland’s Sláintecare Integration Fund, the programme aims to empower individuals to manage their own health through increased physical activity and healthy eating. It focuses on delivering accessible, evidence-based programmes that promote healthier lifestyles and prevent chronic disease within local communities.