Cork County Council Announces 10 Cost Rental Homes in Midleton

20 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced a Cost Rental Scheme which aims to provide affordable rented accommodation to people on middle incomes. Applications for the new two and three bed houses at The Fairways, Tir Cluain, Midleton will open at 12 noon on Tuesday the 3rd of June 2025.

The Scheme is aimed at people who do not own a home, are above the threshold for social housing but have difficulty affording private rented accommodation. Cost Rental provides a secure tenancy at a rent which is below the market rent in the local area and is a long-term secure rental option.

The development of 10 newly built, A-rated, family homes is located in a much sought-after residential location in Midleton. The rent for the 10 houses, made up of 1 two-bedroom and 9 three-bedroom properties, is at least 25% below private market rents in the area.

Houses will be allocated on a lottery basis to applicants who have submitted all the required documents and who are deemed eligible for the scheme. Renters will enter a tenancy arrangement with Cork County Council.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, “Cork County Council is delighted to announce the launch of this Cost Rental Scheme in Midleton. The development at The Fairways is superbly situated in this popular residential area just a short walk from Midleton’s town centre and all its amenities. This new scheme demonstrates the work that Cork County Council is doing in achieving the targets set by government.”

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12 noon on the 3rd of June 2025 and 12 noon on the 16th of June 2025 via the online application portal on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

Further information on this scheme and other upcoming schemes, including the eligibility criteria, guide to making an application and documentation required is also available on the website.