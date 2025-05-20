WEST CORK: set to host international Star Wars festival

20 May 2025

By Gareth Nigel

gareth@TheCork.ie

Feel the Force returns for a second year on the June Bank Holiday weekend

A weekend of StarWars vs SuperHeroes and Villains is set to return to Dunmanway where the streets will transform into a Star Wars Odyssey with national and international cosplayers over two days.

Feel the Force will be officially opened by Malaysian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Wan Aznainizam Yusri Wan Abdul Rashid, on Saturday May 31st with a full programme of events planned for the weekend.

Exhibitions, collectors and vendors will descend on two venues in the town – St. Patrick’s Hall and Dunmanway Sports Hall – with one of the festival highlights being a specially made Sith Throne made by Newry Bakry, one of the organisers.

Mr. Bakry has put months of work into the throne and will be unveiling it in St Patrick’s Hall where photo opportunities will be available across the weekend. A substantial selection of helmets from Star Wars, DC and MCU will be on display during the Festival along with an exhibition of Mr. Bakry’s personal collection of Star Wars, DC, Marvel and Transformers figures and dioramas.

Members of Spain’s Los Frikis de la Galaxia Cosplayers will be travelling over for the event. Dunmanway’s West Cork Tuskens and Reel Icons, Ireland’s Premier Costuming Community Club, will be cosplaying.

The schedule includes an African drumming workshop, professional Spanish cosplayers, Le Chéile Art Workshop, and Malaysian themed street food – Feed the Force.

Catherine Crowley, Feel the Force co-ordinator said, “we are really looking forward to the Star Wars themed festival returning to Dunmanway for a second year. There’s great excitement in the town where the schools, community and businesses get heavily involved – we are most thankful for their support. The schools are busy creating arts and crafts to decorate the shops and business windows. Last year, one restaurant changed their name over the door and menu to reflect Star Wars so we have a lot to look forward to.”

Josephine McSweeney, Feel the Force organising committee member, said, “we have marshalled a comic character trail, demos, street entertainment, children’s activities and musical entertainment – we have something for all the family! We will also be taking entries on both the Saturday and the Sunday for the best cosplayer competition. The festival will culminate on Sunday, June 1st, with a street parade where the cosplayers will be joined by anyone who wants to dress up as their favourite Star Wars, Super Hero or Villain character. We encourage everyone to dress up, decorate your bike or go-cart and join in.”

Last year, Feel the Force Dunmanway won the award for Best West Cork Festival at the Southern Star West Cork Business and Tourism Awards 2024.

Feel the Force takes place on Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June in Dunmanway. More information can be found, here: Feeltheforce.ie