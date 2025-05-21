Charity cycle ‘Tour de Munster’ celebrates 25 years

21 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tour de Munster Pedals Into 25th Year – 25 Years, €5 Million raised, and Countless Lives Changed

Tour de Munster, one of Ireland’s most impactful charity cycling events, will mark its 25th anniversary this August. Since its inception in 2001, the event has raised more than €5 million for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), funding vital services and support for children and adults with Down syndrome across the province.

The 25th edition of Tour de Munster is set to hit the road this summer, taking place from the 7th to the 10th of August. Marking a major milestone, the four-day charity cycle will once again see riders take on the challenging route across Munster.

Over the years, hundreds of cyclists have come together to take on the 600km route through the towns and villages of Munster. Along the way, they’ve turned each pedal stroke into real and lasting change for children and adults with Down syndrome across the region, raising millions in the process.

The Tour is powered by passion and while many participants have a personal connection to Down Syndrome, a significant number join simply out of a desire to make a difference. Along the route, cyclists are met by DSI families who provide encouragement, hospitality, and a personal connection to the cause they’re supporting.

Commenting on the 25th anniversary, Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster, said: “For 25 years, Tour de Munster has been about more than just cycling, it’s been about heart, hope, and making a real difference in the lives of people with Down syndrome. Together, we’ve built a community that champions inclusion, independence, and opportunity. To everyone who has pedaled with purpose, donated generously, volunteered their time, or simply cheered us on from the roadside, thank you. You are the reason we’ve come this far, and the reason we keep going. Here’s to the next 25 years and the roads still to come.”

After 25 years Paul remains the only cyclist to have taken part in every single Tour de Munster, covering over 15,000 kilometres in total, almost a third of the way around the globe.

A vital cog in the Tour de Munster wheel has been the continued involvement of Irish cycling legend Seán Kelly. His leadership and presence have inspired countless participants over the years. “Having Seán with us on the road is a constant reminder of what’s possible when we come together for a good cause,” Sheridan said.

Speaking on the anniversary, Tara Casserly, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Cork branch, said: “It’s hard to put into words what the Tour de Munster has meant to us in Cork over the last 25 years. The support from the Tour has helped us to run vital services that make a real difference day to day. But it’s also the sense of community it brings. Seeing the cyclists come through each year, knowing they’re doing it for our children and older members, it means the world. We’re really proud to be part of something so special.”

Also commenting on the anniversary, Gerard O’Carroll, Down Syndrome Ireland President said: “Tour de Munster has become something really special, it’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a community effort that lifts everyone involved. The support we’ve received over the years has made a real difference to families across Munster. Since becoming the main beneficiary back in 2010, we’ve seen how powerful this partnership can be. We’re proud to be part of it, and so thankful to everyone who partakes in the Tour each year.”

The 2025 Tour de Munster will kick off from Cork City on Thursday, 7th of August and continue over four days around the six counties of Munster before returning to Cork City on the 10th.

To support the Tour de Munster and donate, please visit www.tourdemunster.com.

For route information log onto www.tourdemunster.com and to follow updates on the Tour you can follow their Facebook page. For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.