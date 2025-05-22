22 May 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Remembering Rachael Blackmore’s best moments

Rachael Blackmore, the pioneering Irish jockey who shattered numerous glass ceilings in National Hunt racing, has announced her immediate retirement at the age of 35 this month.

Her decision to call time on a wonderful career concludes a remarkable 16-year career marked by historic achievements and a profound impact on the sport.

“I feel the time is right. I’m sad but I’m also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years,” she said. “It is daunting, not being able to say that I am a jockey anymore. Who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had.”

Her departure leaves racing bereft of its most transformative talent since AP McCoy. Blackmore’s career not only redefined excellence in the sport but also broke down longstanding gender barriers through her exceptional skill and determination.

In this article, we take a look at some of Blackmore’s finest moments and remember how she redefined expectations for a jockey in the modern era.

Honeysuckle’s success

Blackmore made history in the 2021 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, becoming the first female jockey to win the prestigious race.

Riding the unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, she delivered a flawless performance, guiding her to a six-and-a-half-length victory over Sharjah.

The victory was not only a personal triumph for Blackmore but also a significant milestone for women in the sport. Her achievement challenged long-standing gender norms in horse racing and inspired a new generation of female jockeys.

This win marked the beginning of a historic year for Blackmore, who went on to become the leading jockey at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and later secured a groundbreaking victory in the Grand National.

Grand National mastery

Rachael Blackmore’s historic victory in the 2021 Grand National aboard Minella Times marked a defining moment in horse racing history, trading success at Cheltenham for Aintree’s fences.

On 10 April 2021, she became the first female jockey to win the prestigious race at Aintree, guiding the 11/1 shot to a six-and-a-half-length triumph over stablemate Balko Des Flos.

This landmark win was a testament to Blackmore’s dedication and talent, inspiring a new generation of jockeys and fans alike.

Gold Cup glory

A year later it was back to Prestbury Park for Cheltenham Gold Cup victory aboard A Plus Tard was a masterclass in patience and precision.

After finishing second in the previous year’s race, Blackmore delivered a tactically flawless performance, holding A Plus Tard back early before making a decisive move in the final stages.

The pair surged ahead after the last fence, securing a commanding 15-length victory over Minella Indo.

This triumph made Blackmore the first female jockey to win the prestigious Gold Cup, cementing her status as one of the sport’s greats.

The last dance

In 2023, Blackmore and Honeysuckle delivered a poignant farewell in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Facing a field of younger rivals, the duo showcased their unbreakable bond and tactical brilliance.

Blackmore positioned Honeysuckle just behind the leaders, conserving energy for a decisive move. As they approached the final hurdle, Honeysuckle surged forward, clinching victory and concluding her career with 17 wins from 19 starts.

Two years later, in 2025, Blackmore defied expectations once more by winning the Stayers’ Hurdle aboard Bob Olinger.

The 8/1 shot overcame defending champion Teahupoo, with Blackmore’s strategic riding playing a crucial role.

These final performances encapsulated Blackmore’s extraordinary career, defined by tactical intelligence, emotional resilience, and a trailblazing spirit that overcame gender barriers in horse racing.