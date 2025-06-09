Evan McLaughlin’s commitment to staying loyal to Cork City amidst transfer offers

9 June 2025

By Roger Kennedy

Soccer

The modern football world constantly sees players being lured by more attractive contracts with the promise of fast-tracked careers and financial incentives. Loyalty can often feel like a lost virtue in the world of professional football. However Cork City’s Evan McLaughlin is proving to be a refreshing exception. In January despite interest from other teams, the player signed a new contract with Cork City that keeps him at Turner’s Cross for the 2025 season. So let’s take a closer look at Mclaughlin and his commitment to Cork City.

A rising football star

McLaughlin’s football journey started in his hometown of Derry. He developed through Derry City’s youth system before making his senior debut in 2021. He showed incredible promise with a goal in his first senior appearance which laid the foundation for his career. After a temporary transfer to Coleraine 2023 saw McLaughlin sign with Cork City.

McLaughlin became an essential figure in the squad during the 2024 season. He made 34 league appearances and scored five goals. His presence in midfield helped Cork City secure promotion to the Premier Division. This earned him a spot in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year.

McLaughlin has since become a fan favourite at Turner's Cross. His technical ability, work ethic and tactical awareness have made him a popular player on the squad. McLaughlin has become a symbol of the club's rebuilding efforts.

Personal sacrifice

Throughout his professional career McLaughlin has faced significant personal challenges. The biggest being his move from Derry to Cork. This has meant he is a six and a half hour journey from friends and family. McLauglin has been very open about the loneliness and emotional toll that comes with being so far away from home. Especially with limited transport links between the two cities.

Staying true despite temptation

After an incredible performance many clubs showed interest in him. These clubs have offers that seem to be more convenient for the player as well as being more financially appealing. The Sligo Rovers who are a Premier Division team were reportedly keen to sign McLaughlin. Accepting an offer from them would still allow him to play top-flight football while bringing him geographically closer to home. This would’ve been a difficult decision for McLaughlin who has very openly shared his struggles with being so far away from home.

Regardless of all the offers and McLaughlin made the bold decision to stay. January 2025 saw him sign a new contract with Cork City. This reaffirmed his loyalty to the team. McLaughlin shared his excitement, “I’m delighted to get the deal done and to commit to City for the season. I really enjoyed my first year here and I’ve loved playing in front of the Turner’s Cross crowd. I can’t wait to get going again for the new season!” This choice shows his belief in the club’s project and personal commitment to the community that welcomed him.

A role model in football

It’s not just his commitment to Cork City that’s admirable. The 2025 season has brought new challenges with Cork City fighting hard to establish themselves in the Premier Division. He is an example of what it means to work hard, stay humble and commit to something that is greater than yourself. Even after suffering a hamstring injury early on in the campaign, McLaughlin was still able to return as good as ever. This included an incredible match against Waterford where McLaughlin managed to secure a 2-1 win when converting a high-pressure 89th-minute penalty.

This season, McLaughlin has continued to build as a player. He has played consistently in midfield, helping to break up opposition attacks and create goal-scoring chances. His accuracy to pass is now among the highest in the squad. He is even contributing with assists from open play. This shows his overall contribution.

Evan McLaughlin’s story is a rare one in modern football. A young person who chooses loyalty, growth and community over convenience and personal gain is now very uncommon. His decision to stay with Cork City despite interest from other clubs, speaks volumes about his character. Especially considering the personal sacrifices that have come with him choosing to play with Cork.

As Cork City continue to re-establish themselves in the Premier Division. McLaughlin will continue to play an important role on the squad. Fans are very excited to witness the development of the player as well as the beginning of what is sure to be a very successful career. Evan McLaughlin is setting a new standard, in an era w