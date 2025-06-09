EAST CORK: ‘Salty Dog’ is a new restaurant in Ballycotton

9 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

There’s a new exciting addition to East Cork’s hospitality offering, with the opening of The Salty Dog cafe / restaurant at the pier in Ballycotton. The venue, open five days a week all year round from breakfast to dinner, occupies the former site of Cush, which recently relocated to nearby Midleton.

The Salty Dog has a broad offering, with coffee, cakes and more by day, along with lunch and dinner menus with a strong seafood focus and fresh, cold dishes. The venue also comprises a cosy pub with live music every Saturday, and guest rooms upstairs for a top quality boutique hotel experience.

Commenting on the opening of The Salty Dog, General Manager and Managing Director of the Flynn Cush Hospitality Group Ltd, Oliver Falter said: “We are thrilled to see this fantastic venue come to life again as a place where locals and tourists alike can relish some of the best gastric offerings in East Cork and enjoy unspoiled views of Ballycotton Lighthouse. We’re lucky to do business in one of the most beautiful villages in Ireland, and I’m very confident that the Salty Dog will be another jewel in the crown for hospitality in the area across all seasons. We look forward to welcoming guests.”

Executive Chef at The Salty Dog, Frederic Desormeaux said: “We knew we had big shoes to fill, occupying the former site of Cush, but we’re really excited about the menu at the Salty Dog. It’s a perfect place for people to drop in for coffees and delicious cakes after a scenic walk in Ballycotton, as well as being an excellent lunch and dinner choice for foodies, particularly those partial to sea food. Our menus have been carefully curated to include as much local produce as possible and the taste and quality of what we offer reflects this.”

Ballycotton’s summer season has well and truly kicked off with Ballycotton Sea Adventures now open for the season, offering boat trips to and from the lighthouse. Nearby Sea Church, a restored church, continues to go from strength to strength as a renowned entertainment hub, restaurant and wedding venue.

For more information on The Salty Dog, or to book a meal or overnight stay, visit https://bit.ly/3Ff5q8a