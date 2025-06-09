56 new homes at ‘Innishmore Gardens’ Ballincollig

9 June 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin councillor for Cork City South West, Joe Lynch, has welcomed the approval by Cork City Council of a new 56 home residential development at Innishmore in Ballincollig, which will be named ‘Innishmore Gardens’.

The development will comprise 56 new homes, ranging from 4-bed to 1-bed properties at the former site of Topps sweet factory.

Cllr. Lynch said:

“Bringing this site – in the heart of my own community – into use is something I have been working on from day one of being elected to Cork City Council.

“Situated in Innishmore – where I grew up and where I still live – I very much welcome that the members of the City Council have now approved this development.

“The number one priority of the Council, given the current housing crisis, must be the delivery of additional housing, and I am pleased that this new development will provide 56 badly needed new homes for workers and families in Ballincollig.

“Having engaged extensively with neighbours, residents and other stakeholders over the past number of months with regards this proposal, I know there is work to be done to ensure the development delivers real gain for the community – new and old – but I am up for the task. Building homes is one thing, but building communities is another.

“That works starts with the development’s name, and I am delighted that my proposal to name the development ‘Innishmore Gardens’ has been approved -ensuring both continuity with the old, but with an eye to the future as we work to make this new development an integral part of our community in Innishmore.”