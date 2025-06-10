Age-friendly homes officially opened in Schull, Co. Cork

10 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New Tuath Housing development prioritises accessibility and inclusion

The ribbon was recently been cut on Ard Na Mara, a new housing development for older persons in Schull, Co. Cork

Cllr Danny Collins, deputising for the Mayor of County Cork Cllr Joe Carroll, officially opened Ard na Mara today. The development was delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork County Council, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Schull Community Care Association Ltd.

Ard Na Mara provides 12 single-story homes for older persons, including 4 one-bedroom and 8 two-bedroom houses. Built by Droumleigh Construction, the new homes are adjacent to Mizen Primary Care Centre and are a short walk from the village centre.

This project is the result of many years of sheer determination by local voluntary organisation Schull Community Care Association. The group identified the need for these homes many years ago and set about working with others to make it happen.

Funding for Ard na Mara was secured via the Capital Assistance Scheme through the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, while a portion also came from fundraising activities carried out by Schull Community Care Association.

Tuath delivered its first homes in partnership with Cork County Council in 2011 in Midleton and has continued working with the local authority since to deliver over 600 homes in the County. Tuath has now delivered over 15,000 homes nationwide in every local authority area, housing some 37,000 people.

In welcoming the development, Mayor of County Cork Cllr Joe Carroll said:

“Ard na Mara delivers much-needed housing, enabling older people in and around Schull to live in their own area with their established community connections for as long as possible. I wish to commend Schull Community Care, Tuath Housing and Cork County Council on their collaboration and for turning this idea into reality. I would also like to thank the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for supporting this scheme. It is through this ongoing collaboration and partnership that we are making a real difference in the lives of older persons in our communities.”

Angela Murphy, Vice-Chair of Tuath’s Voluntary Board of Directors said:

“Tuath is delighted to be partnering with Cork County Council, the Department of Housing, and Schull Community Care Association to deliver these homes. Age-friendly housing offers an improved quality of life to older persons by supporting their independent living, autonomy, and safety. The provision of age-appropriate housing is an important aspect of Tuath’s delivery programme and we hope that these homes will contribute significantly to tenants’ wellbeing.”

The Schull Community Care Association commented: