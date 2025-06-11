PUBLIC CONSULTATION: on Electric vehicle (EV) charging in Cork

11 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork and Kerry County Councils are seeking public input to inform the development of a regional EV Strategy. The goal of the strategy is to establish the principles that will guide the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the South-West region.

As part of this initial phase, the two local authorities are seeking public input to help shape the future of EV infrastructure in the area. At this stage it is only the strategy that is being developed; the installation and rollout of chargers does not form part of this phase.

Public consultation opens on May 30th and runs until 4pm on June 30th 2025. This consultation invites residents, stakeholders, and the general public to share their views and input on the future of EV infrastructure in their areas.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, “This strategy will be the first step in developing a network of electric vehicle charging stations across County Cork and County Kerry. This new strategy is intended to support the growing number of EVs on our roads. It is vital that all areas are adequately served and that the chargers can be used by local communities, businesses and the tourists who visit the South-West region. By working together and making it easier for people to switch to EVs, regardless of where they live or travel, we will help to reduce transport emissions and meet our climate action targets.”

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr. Breandán Fitzgerald welcomed the development of the regional EV strategy, saying, “Kerry County Council is firmly committed to supporting sustainable transport and enabling the delivery of a comprehensive network of strategically located electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This network will support the growing number of EVs on our roads and meet the evolving needs of our communities. The goal of the Cork and Kerry EV Infrastructure Charging Strategy is to establish the principles that will guide the rollout of this infrastructure across the region. This consultation phase welcomes input and feedback from members of the public and stakeholders.”

It is crucial that we capture the perspectives of all who play a role in this area and establish a roadmap for the deployment of a resilient charging network in Kerry. I would like to thank in advance all the stakeholders for their participation in this consultation and look forward to continuing to work together to ultimately steer the delivery of EV Infrastructure Charging facilities across the county., he said.

The Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan published by ZEVI (Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland) earlier this year sets out minimum charging capacity requirements for local authorities per geographical area. En-route charging along national roads and travel routes are being supported separately by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

As part of this regional consultation, stakeholders are asked to consider two key types of local charging infrastructure when providing their inputs:

• Destination charging which involves installing charging stations at popular destinations such as shopping centres, hotels, and tourist attractions.

• Neighbourhood charging focuses on providing charging options within residential areas, making it easy for EV users to charge their vehicles convenient to their residence.

Feedback will be instrumental in developing a comprehensive EV charging infrastructure strategy that meets the needs of our communities and facilitates sustainable transport.

The questionnaire is accessible at the following web address: www.southwestevstrategy.com until 4pm on June 30th 2025.