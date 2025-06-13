Carrigaline News

13 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Pipe Band Win

Congratulations to Carrigaline Pipe Band who won the Mid Ulster Pipe Band competition in Cookstown, Co Tyrone on Saturday, June 7th. Twelve of the best Pipe Bands in the country competed, with judges from the six counties and Scotland adjudicating. Carrigaline tied with Tullylagan in the piping section, however due to the fact that Carrigaline won the overall band competition they were awarded the pipers winning cup also. The band is back to regular practice every Thursday, they will devote a full days practice on Saturday June 21st, lead the Carrigaline Corpus Christi procession on Sunday June 22nd and the procession to Ronóg’s Well on Monday June 23rd The pipe band will compete next on July 5th in Derry in the All-Ireland Pipe Band championships. Enquiries to Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Men’s Shed

To celebrate Men’s Health week members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed went for a walk on the Carrigaline /Crosshaven Greenway on Monday morning. Organised by the Shed Health Officer, Bendan O’Keeffe, the men’s walking group go walking different routes every Monday morning. On Tuesday the Shed choir held their practice followed by their ballad group practice. The Shed is planning to form a walking football team and will travel to Ringmahon club grounds for an induction to the game. Men’s health is an important aspect of the Men’s Shed programme of events. Health talks and another season of chair exercises will take place in the months ahead. In a collaborative community enhancement project the Men’s Shed, Tidy Towns and the County Council are working together to exhibit restored farm machinery in certain locations within the town. New members are welcome contact Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Aifreann Gaeilge

Bhí Aifreann trí Gaeilge á chéiliúradh ag an Moinsínoir Aodhán Ó Drisceóil, Sagart Paróiste, ar an Domhnach seo caite 8ú Meitheamh. Léigh Máire Uí Shúilleabháin na léachtaí agus chan Scarlett de Buitléir an Psalm. Leigh daltaí ón nGaelscoil Guí an Phobal. Chan an Cór Gaeilge iomainn oiriúnach faoi stiúradh Aisling Allan, tionlacan le Hugh Courtney agus sheinn an grupa cheoil tradisiúnta ceol binn. There will be a break for the summer and the next Aifreann trí Gaeilge will be on Sunday September 14th at 10.00 am. Beidh billeoga Aifrinn ar fáil ag na dóirse agus beidh fáilte roimh chách.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are seeking full support from all in the community during the judging period of Tidy Towns. Litter is still a major problem and all are requested to help reduce and eliminate it. The Tidy Towns volunteers have decided to continue litter picking the town centre twice daily in the weeks ahead, please help. Work days continue every Tuesday and Saturday morning and Wednesday evenings. Last Saturday after their work duties the volunteers were invited by Charlie O’Leary to join him at the Pavilion for tea, coffee and scones, an event they all enjoyed. Enquiries carrigalinett@gmail.com

Remember Tony And Mary Foley

A special bench presented by their family in loving memory of two great community activists, Tony and Mary Foley, will be officially unveiled on the Ballea Road on Saturday June 21st at 11.00am. The bench is located by the Butterfly Garden. Mary Foley was a long time active member of Tidy Towns and served as chairperson for a number of years. Tony was very active in the community especially in the Parish Assembly.

New School Plans

Plans for the new Holy Well 32 room national school which will be on display at a special presentation in the middle school Ballea Road on Tuesday June 24th at 7.00pm. The design team will present the plans followed by questions and answers. All are welcome to attend.

Fr. James’ 30th anniversary

There was a great response to the celebration of Fr. James’ 30th anniversary as a priest at all masses in Carrigaline. All were treated to complimentary ice cream and parishioners donated a total of €4197 to Down Syndrome Ireland. This weekend they are continuing Fr James’ celebrations in the Tracton parish after 10a.m Mass in Minane Bridge and 11.15 in Nohoval. Thanks to Super Valu in Carrigaline for sponsoring more ice cream again

Lions Club

Carrigaline Lions Club continue organising and planning ahead. Last Tuesday they held a gathering of enthusiastic actors in the Carrigaline Court Hotel to meet Kevin Rowe who produced and directed the highly successful ‘OsKaRs’. He explained that the follow-up movie awards will be a great challenge and open up great opportunities. Casting and filming will take place later in the year.

The annual Fort to Fort cycle rally takes place this Saturday with the first of the riders being flagged off at 9:30 am at Camden Fort Meagher. Despite all the counter attractions numbers are on a par with last year. They will travel in aid of the Mercy Hospital foundation to Fort Davis and back. It is a great feat of organising this annual event in cooperation with Lions Clubs and volunteers at both sides of the harbour. The annual Lions Club barbecue for residents of the Lions houses is planned for Carrig Iseal on Thursday, July 31st.

Teenage Development Summer Sessions

Registrations for the GAA club Teenage Development Summer Sessions are now open.

These sessions are open to boys and girls aged 12 to 15 years of age and will include hurling/camogie skill development, football skill development, strength and conditioning development, mental health/personal development and more. It will run from June 24th to June 26th in Carrigaline GAA from 10am to 2pm over the 3 days. Register online or if you need any more information, contact Brendan O’Driscoll, Games Promotion Officer, Carrigaline GAA Club, 0851182551