How to get to Cork Summer Show this weekend?

13 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The show takes place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June, with more than 40,000 people expected to attend across the two days. The showgrounds will be open to the public from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM both days.

To help manage the influx of visitors, organisers have established three free park and ride collection points across Cork. The service operates from Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Black Ash Park and Ride, and Curraheen Greyhound Stadium, providing convenient alternatives to driving directly to the showgrounds.

Show organisers are encouraging attendees to “plan ahead, travel smart and enjoy a stress free day at Cork Summer Show” by using the transport options available. The park and ride service allows visitors to skip potential traffic delays while eliminating parking concerns at the event itself.

For those preferring public transport, an extended Bus Éireann 208 route will also serve the showgrounds throughout the weekend. Complete travel information and route planning details are available at corksummershow.com/getting-here, where visitors can plan their journey by road, rail or bus.

The free shuttle services represent a practical solution for families wanting to attend Ireland’s premier agricultural show whilst avoiding the traffic pressures that typically accompany large-scale weekend events in Cork.

The Munster Agricultural Society, which organises the show, advises early planning to make the most of the weekend’s festivities whilst ensuring smooth travel to and from the Curraheen venue.