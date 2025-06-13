City and County Councillors likely to get more powers in next Local Government Act

5 June 2025

By Mary Bermingham

Local Democracy Taskforce established to reform and strengthen local government

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and Minister of State with responsibility for planning local government John Cummins TD have confirmed the establishment of the Local Democracy Taskforce to finalise a programme of reform and strengthen local government in Ireland

The Terms of Reference for the Taskforce, agreed by Government this week, set out an ambitious and detailed work programme, which is expected to give rise to a series of reforms in the local government sector.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD said:

“The work of the Taskforce will pave the way for the next generation of local government reform. Local government plays an important role in our democracy and in the delivery of essential services in Ireland. Local authorities provide over 1,100 services and are the linchpin for the lives of many in our community at local level. “Now more than ever, we recognise the importance of continually striving to enhance our democracy at local level, ensuring that the very best people enter local government and have the powers and capacity to work on behalf of the people who have elected them.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, John Cummins TD, said he looks forward to receiving recommendations from the Taskforce in 6-9 months:

“This Taskforce will examine a number of matters around the structure, functions, governance and funding of local authorities. “This includes examining the rebalancing of power between elected councillors and the Executive, devolving more decision-making powers to councillors; as well as providing councillors with enhanced data and greater input over the local authority budget, among many other things. “There has already been a substantial body of work undertaken to examine the powers, functions and responsibilities of Local Government. “The work conducted by the AILG, Seanad Consultation Committee and EU monitoring group, will greatly inform the work to be carried out by the Local Government Taskforce. As a result we are not starting from scratch and the work completed to date lays a very strong foundation on which the taskforce will build upon.“

The Taskforce will be chaired by Jim Breslin, former Secretary General of the Departments of Children, Health and Further and Higher Education.

The Taskforce’s work will be organised into four key pillars: Structure, Finance, Functions, and Governance/ Accountability. Councillors’ powers will be considered under each pillar.

The Taskforce will consider the principle of subsidiarity and examine

The possibility of devolving more decision-making powers to Councillors;

How to strengthen the framework and powers of Municipal Districts and Area Committees;

Consider granting councillors greater input and control over the development and implementation of the local authority budget and mechanisms to enhance fiscal autonomy.

It will also examine:

“The rebalancing of power” between elected councillors and the executive, to ensure that elected officials have a right to be consulted on a greater range of decisions;

Mechanisms to increase the accountability of the Chief Executive and Directors of Services to councillors for executive decisions, and;

The proportion of local authority members to population and examine how to deliver greater diversity of representation.

It will have strong input from the Local Government sector and will be comprised of Local Authority elected member representative bodies, Local Authority executive representatives, the National Oversight and Audit Commission, the Local Government Management Agency, the Local Government Audit Service, the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage, as well as a number of independent experts.

The Taskforce is expected to hold its first meeting later this month.

The Taskforce is a key commitment in the Programme for Government.

Further Information

Taskforce Chair

Jim Breslin enjoyed a 30-year career in Ireland’s senior public service. He was Secretary General of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (2011–2014), the Department of Health (2014–2020), and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (2020–2023). He is a non-executive director of the Expert Oversight Body of the Defence Forces and St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group and Chair of Renewable Energy Ireland, a partnership of the country’s leading sustainable energy associations. He delivers the Corporate Governance in Practice programme for the Institute of Directors. He holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School, a Certificate in Business and Climate Change from the University of Cambridge, and a Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors. He was also a Policy Leader Fellow at the Centre for Science and Policy, University of Cambridge.

Taskforce Membership

To facilitate effective engagement, the size of the Taskforce is expected to be 14 and Membership will include:

Local Authority Elected member representative bodies (5);

Local Authority executive representatives (2);

The Chair of NOAC;

The Chief Executive of the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA);

The Director of the Local Government Audit Service;

Assistant Secretary Local Government Division, Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage; and

Independent experts.

Programme for Government Commitment

The PfG states that this Taskforce will bring forward proposals which the Government will consider, with a particular focus on: