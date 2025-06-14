2 new EV charging hubs for Cork – Colm Burke

14 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New EV charging hubs for Cork will help encourage more people to make the switch to electric cars, said a Fine Gael TD.

Deputy Colm Burke said this funding will deliver new fast and ultra-fast recharging points across the country.

“We’re taking real, practical steps to make electric vehicles work for everyone. As more people are making the switch to clean and efficient electric vehicles, it is important that infrastructure keeps ahead of demand.

“An allocation of almost €8 million will be provided to support grants for recharging infrastructure at the selected sites including those in Cork, with chargers set to be in place by the end of this year.

“Across the country we’ll see 175 new fast and ultra-fast recharging points, at 53 locations along the national road network.

“These high-powered chargers are a key step in encouraging people in Cork to make the switch to electric.

“This is a great step towards increasing our public EV chargers in local communities across Ireland. It’s so important that EV chargers are available throughout our communities, so whether you’re dropping off the kids, watching a match, or doing your weekly shop, people can now charge their EV while going about their daily lives”, concluded Deputy Burke.