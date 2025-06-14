Carrigaline Summer Festival 2025

14 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

One day, in the not-too-distant future, we want to see Carrigaline, the largest and fastest-growing town in Cork, have its own iconic, architecturally designed Arts Centre. Our vision is of a multipurpose, energy-efficient building with a theatre and digital cinema, with mobile tiered seating, providing space to function as a large hall to accommodate a wide range of entertainments and events. It would provide an immense impetus to the town’s economic development and creativity, and transform the town centre to be reflective of the pride folk would love to have in their town.

Currently, we have to go in to Cork (and, afterwards, face the late travel back home again) to see a show, or a band, a comedian, an orchestra, ballet, or attend a music or dance festival. A survey held in 2021 made it clear that local residents wanted a place here in Carrigaline, where these activities could take place, and where children’s shows and activities could sit alongside teen, adult and seniors’ projects and social events; a place that could provide a rehearsal and performance space for Carrigaline’s musical, dance and drama performances; a space for social enterprise, and somewhere, too, to sit and have a drink or snack and view the displays of local, and even famous artists, photographers, sculptors and craftspeople, potentially providing opportunity for visitors to view and buy those local arts and crafts. It would be a place where people of all ages, from the very young to the very old might have a centre where so many different needs could be met. This much-needed space could also house a new Tourist Information Office and Cultural Heritage Centre, and a café -bar could mutually support sustainability and increase footfall in the town.

With a committee that includes Seamus McGrath, our TD, and members of the Carrigaline Lions Club and the Municipal District Council, the Carrigaline Arts and Culture Centre CLG has a dedicated team of people, chaired by community leader, Barry Cogan, who are working to make this idea a reality. For progress to be made, a feasibility study will be needed. This is the first big expense that will be encountered, and to this end, we will hold the first big fundraiser in June, when we plan to hold

The Carrigaline Summer Festival: Four days of Arts events

Day One. Thursday 19th June

A 12 hour sponsored Music Marathon that will run from 10.00am to 10.00pm in the Carrigaline Court Hotel. It will feature musical performances by people of all ages, who will be seeking sponsorship from friends and family to perform on stage. Local schools are participating, and bands, groups and individuals, both from amateur beginner to professional performer from all around the area will be making wonderful musical contributions throughout the whole day and into the evening. There are plenty of opportunities throughout the twelve hours to come along and cheer on the performers. We do hope that we will see many people come along throughout the day to support this event.

While there is no entrance fee, it is hoped that the audience might be generous and make some small donation at the door. There will be a raffle, with some great prizes donated by local businesses and other generous people. Anyone who would like to join our team of volunteers to help on the day will be very welcome. Contact Secretary Liz Scott Hall on 0899474373 if you want to know more, or get involved. All profits will go to the Carrigaline Arts and Culture Centre CLG.

Day Two Friday 20th June

The Power of Music – at Carrigaline Library. This is a series of workshops and talks to help people understand the power of music, and how it can help and support people with a wide variety of needs.

Talks – open to all

10.45 -11.30 A talk on Neurologic Music Therapy for acquired brain injuries & neurodegenerative conditions (including common difficulties due to (e.g.) stroke or Parkinson’s disease. Presented by Danny Dineen, Neurologic Music Therapist

11.45 -12.30 “What is Music Therapy?” presented by Danny Dineen and Jaime Gallardo, who will detail what music therapy can achieve, and who can make use of it.

Workshops – both are ticketed events, to be booked on Eventbrite

13.30 – 14.15 Teen Songwriting Workshop (ages 14–17)

14.30 – 15.15 Music Therapy for 4 – 6 Year old neurodiverse children and their parents

15.30 – 16.15 Music Therapy for6 – 8 Year old neurodiverse children and their parents • •

16.30 – 17.15 Kids’ Jam Session (all ages welcome – 45 minutes of fun!)

Open Mic and adult jam session 19.30 – 21.30 at the Stables bar, This Jam Session is open to all, with instruments provided if needed!

Day Three, Saturday 21st June at 8.00pm.

The Frank and Walters – the full band, with the Crosshaven Community Choir, and support band, Danny and the Aos Daná, will have the Carrigaline Court Hotel rocking. This event is being put on by the Lions Club in collaboration with Carrigaline Arts and Culture Centre CLG.

The band, whose stated mission is to spread joy and optimism around the globe through music, captured a whole new audience when their ‘90’s hit single ‘After All’ featured on the cult comedy show ‘The Young Offenders’ (the infamous ‘Billy Murphy’ bus hijack scene), and they have since risen to new popularity. The Frank and Walters’ Paul Linehan has been described as one of Ireland’s most talented and inspirational singer / songwriters. The band is currently touring in the UK, but will return to make their appearance in Carrigaline. Tickets for this fabulous gig can be bought at the hotel and on Eventbrite. Profits will go equally to the Lions Club and the Carrigaline Arts and Culture Centre CLG.

Day Four, Sunday 22nd June

The Festival ends at the bandstand in the Town park, where Tania Zor will present a lively and colourful demonstration of Hispanic dance, with a family workshop starting at 2.00pm.

Tickets available at Eventbrite ‘Family Fiesta – Carrigaline Summer Festival’

The Toy Library of Ireland will end the Festival as they celebrate their first birthday with us in their ticketed event in the park. They will have a swap and play event, from 3.00 – 5.00pm where children can bring pre-loved toys to swap. For tickets, go to Eventbrite ‘The Toy Library 1 Year Anniversary Swap&Play in Carrigaline’.

No money changes hands, and all toys are free. There will be children’s art tables and other play activities to keep the children happy and engaged.