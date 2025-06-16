Fairy Door Trail at Charles Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

16 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Discover the Enchanting Fairy Door Trail at Charles Fort Military Fortress, Co. Cork this Summer!

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce the arrival of a new magical fairy door trail at Charles Fort Military Fortress, Cork this summer.

The King and Queen of Fairyland have expressed an interest in setting up a temporary summer residence at Charles Fort Military Fortress. We are delighted to share the exciting news that their planning application has been accepted. Until Sunday, 31 August, visitors can explore the enchanting Fairy Door Trail daily from 10am to 5pm.

Children under 12 years can enjoy free admission when accompanied by an adult (normal admission rates apply for adults). No pre-booking is required for this magical experience.

Join us this summer for a whimsical adventure at Charles Fort Military Fortress, Cork where fairy tales come to life. For more information, please see heritageireland.ie.