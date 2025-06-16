Port of Cork welcomes Minister of State for Ports for first official visit

16 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) was pleased to welcome Sean Canney T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports at the Department of Transport, to the Port of Cork on Friday 13th June, to view the €94m Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy and to inspect progress on the €100m development of CORE1, a new multipurpose berth that will initially be utilised to accelerate the deployment of Ireland’s first offshore wind projects, on the east and south coast, for 2030 and beyond.

The high-level meeting reinforced the pivotal role that the Port of Cork plays in the economic success and growth of the South and South-West Regions by facilitating international trade and furthering the port’s unique ability to support the development of the offshore renewable energy (ORE) sector.

The discussions centred on the substantial economic impact, both regionally and nationally, delivered by the Port of Cork through its existing operations. A tier 1 port of national significance, the port recorded a consolidated throughput of 9.5 million tonnes in 2023, supporting thousands of indirect jobs in warehousing, haulage, and shipping services.

Construction is already underway for a multi-purpose deep water berth at Ringaskiddy, CORE1, with an initial priority to facilitate the storage, assembly and installation requirements of the ORE developments. All the necessary facilities are being assembled with the intention to be ready for the ORE market in 2027.

Ann Doherty, CEO at the Port of Cork, said: “The Port of Cork is working towards a net-zero port by 2050. We envisage this future port to be an energy hub, continuing a role it has fulfilled to date with a more sustainable vision and still responding to both existing and future energy needs. The Port of Cork can be a key enabler of the green energy sector in Ireland by taking advantage of its natural deep-water navigation channels and existing quayside berths while accelerating the build-out of further quayside infrastructure to support offshore renewable energy.”

Doherty continued: “The new multi-purpose deep water berth will have the length, depth and load bearing capacities required for the construction of the large scale offshore wind projects planned for the Irish Sea and Celtic Sea. We look forward to working with Minister Canney and the Government to help progress Ireland’s transition to a more sustainable future, while ensuring energy security in the short and long term.”

Minister Sean Canney, stated: “I look forward to working with the Port of Cork as they help drive Ireland forward to a cleaner, greener future while also supporting industry through the import and export of essential goods and supplies. The Government is committed to enhancing port infrastructure so we are ready to meet the challenges that our economic growth demands to ensure Ireland remains competitive on the international stage as an open trading partner.”

Another item discussed was the importance of cruise tourism as a key economic driver in the region, with 190,000 visitors to the Port of Cork in 2024 and 93 cruise liner calls scheduled for 2025. This activity is expected to generate approximately €17 million for the local economy, driven by average onshore spending of €81 per passenger and €29 per crew member.