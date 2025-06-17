Kinsale Arts Weekend 2025 will take place 10-13 July 2025

17 June 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Kinsale Arts Weekend returns from 10-13 July 2025, rolling into town with the mighty momentum of its ninth year and a fitting theme, The Ninth Wave. This year’s programme draws inspiration from Celtic myth and maritime mystery, where the fabled ninth wave, said to carry voyagers beyond the known world, beckons festival-goers to embrace the extraordinary.

Chairperson Anna Mulcahy reflects on the journey, “The Ninth Wave represents a threshold, between the known and the unknown, the safe and the daring. This year, we wanted the programme to push past the expectations, and I’m so proud of what our team and artists have created. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, I can promise there’s mystical creativity waiting for you in Kinsale this July. Our programme of over 60 events will see Kinsale transform to a stage for music, dance, visual and powerful discussion.”

Lisa O’Brien, this year’s Programme Curator said, “As a native of Kinsale, I’m delighted to be coming home to curate this year’s festival. Kinsale Arts Weekend has become a beacon for creativity and connection, locally rooted but open to the world. I’ve always believed that art should surprise, challenge and welcome in equal measure. I hope that that spirit comes through in every corner of the programme. I’ve drawn on my experience with festivals like Kilkenny Arts Festival and my passion for supporting emerging talent to shape a playful, eclectic line-up that reflects the magic of Kinsale.”

Kinsale Arts weekend transforms the town into a stage, with spaces from cafes to streets and churches becoming venues. Cork County Council are providing access to the newly redeveloped town library, the award winning building has become a cultural hub for the town since opening in 2023.

Highlights of this year’s festival include, Gemma Hayes, Live at St. Catherine’s, One of Ireland’s most beloved singer-songwriters returns to the stage with her critically acclaimed album Blind Faith. Her stripped-back, emotionally rich performance promises to be a festival favourite (Saturday, 12 July).

Brú Theatre’s Ar Ais Arís, Virtual Reality Storytelling, A ground-breaking Irish-language VR experience blending literature, poetry, and immersive tech, inviting audiences to explore themes of migration and return in 180° cinematic environments (Saturday & Sunday).

Also featured are Under the Ivy, a spellbinding reimagining of Kate Bush’s music by Annette Buckley and Ronan Holohan, which transforms the intimate OHK café into a candlelit soundscape; and Sounds Queer to Me, Ivy Favier’s bold, funny, and deeply personal one-woman show that explores the meaning of identity through music, storytelling, and stand-up. These two events showcasing how Kinsale Arts Weekend utilises the town’s spaces in imaginative and immersive ways.

Audiences can expect an exhilarating performance by Cork five-piece Cardinals (Sunday, 13 July) whose electrifying sound fuses 60s pop with gothic shoegaze, Irish folk, punk, and wall-of-sound influences. Fresh from supporting Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park and a memorable appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show, their critically acclaimed debut EP showcases a bold, genre-blending style that promises an unforgettable live experience.

Nosferatu, With Live Score, The iconic silent film takes on new life with a haunting original score by sisters Linda and Irene Buckley, performed live at St. Catherine’s Cultural Centre with organ, viola, cello, and electronics (Sunday, 13 July). The Buckleys sisters from the Old Head of Kinsale are accomplished and revered composers and musicians, along with many stand out achievements they composed a score for the 2022 Sinead O’Connor documentary, Nothing Compares.

Also featured are original comedy theatre from Hubcap Theatre, the return of The Bold Ensemble, and pop-up performances and kite shows that bring the town itself to life. Visual art highlights include the KAW Walking Gallery, open studios, and a special exhibition of folk-artist Seanie Barron’s famed walking sticks. Barron, from Askeaton, West County Limerick, a lifelong labourer, keen walker, and hunter, transforms found branches, roots, bones, and other ephemera from his locality into unique works, previously sold at local fairs and now gracing international museums. Joining Seanie for an hour of engaging conversation and storytelling on Friday at Kinsale Library, fellow Askeaton resident Michele Horrigan, an acclaimed artist and founder of Askeaton Contemporary Arts, will offer unique insights into his stick-making process and the fascinating tales behind each piece.

The programme celebrates local voices and global perspectives, from talks on climate and wave energy with Prof. Tony Lewis and Dr. Tara Shine, to cross-cultural storytelling by Varun Kumar Ganguly and Mike Murphy, and community initiatives like The Play’s the Thing, a multilingual theatre project set to unfold in 2026.

Choreographed by international ballerina Patricia Crosbie, The Ninth Step is a vibrant, high-energy dance spectacle. Performed in the open air, the performance will transform everyday spaces into stages as audiences follow and move with the tide of colour, music, and movement through the streets of Kinsale.

Kinsale Arts Weekend remains deeply committed to sustainability, accessibility, and the power of art to bring people together. From street spectacles to children’s workshops, live music to visual art, Kinsale Arts Weekend is a family-friendly celebration with something for everyone to enjoy.

Kinsale Arts Weekend is made possible thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and Festival Friends, whose support enables our incredible team of volunteers to bring the festival to life each year. We are proud to be supported by funding from the Arts Council and Cork County Council.

Tickets are now available via www.kinsaleartsweekend.com, with early booking advised for flagship events.