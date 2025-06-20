Over 400 Events Identified for County Cork’s 2025-2040 Commemorative Guide

20 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In 2024 Cork County Council announced the development of a comprehensive guide to commemorative events across County Cork from 2025 to 2040 and the next phase is now underway. With over 400 events already identified by consultants and submitted by the public, this ambitious project will serve as a vital resource for documenting and celebrating the evolving commemorative landscape in County Cork over the next fifteen years.

Funded by the Commemorations Committee of Cork County Council as well as the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and under the guidance of Mac Conmara Heritage Consulting, the project aims to reflect the county’s rich history and diverse cultural contributions. The guide will present a wide-ranging exploration of monuments, commemorative spaces, and memorial initiatives, addressing both historical and contemporary events, as well as notable individuals and movements that have shaped the county’s past and will influence its future.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll spoke about the importance of the project and welcomed the momentum already generated: “This guide will become an essential tool for locals, visitors, historians, and cultural enthusiasts alike, offering a supportive resource for memorials, monuments, and commemorations throughout Cork for the next fifteen years. I am confident that this project will enrich County Cork’s commemorative and cultural legacy and will ensure that our commemorative landscape continues to inspire and educate future generations.”

Tara Brady from Mac Conmara Heritage Consulting, who are leading the project under the direction of Cork County Council’s Heritage and Commemorations Office noted: “We have already made tremendous progress with almost 400 events and figures identified, either by our team or submitted by community groups, local historians, and the public. However, we are determined to ensure that the guide will reflect the full breadth of County Cork’s remarkable history and culture, so we encourage everyone, from local heritage groups to individuals, to submit their ideas for commemoration.” Tara also outlined how “It can be an event, a notable person, or an important historical moment, the significant dates of which fall between 2025 and 2040. It is a great chance for the public to help shape how we remember the county’s legacy for future generations”.

The guide will highlight significant historical periods, and will focus on the county’s vibrant cultural legacy, exploring ways to commemorate Cork’s writers, artists, poets, musicians, and other key cultural figures. Additionally, it will explore the enduring impact of County Cork’s connection to the Irish diaspora, and the achievement of people from the county overseas.

The project is calling on community groups of all kinds across the county to get involved – such initiatives should be truly collaborative, and the more people who contribute their knowledge, stories, and ideas, the richer and more inclusive the guide will be.

The public are invited to digitally submit their ideas at County Cork Commemorations 2025 – 2040 or email tara.macconmaraheritage@gmail. com with their information. More information can be obtained by ringing 086 2747230.