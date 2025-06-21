New Lord Mayor of Cork City is FF Cllr Fergal Dennehy

21 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Councillor Dennehy, a Togher native, was elected by 23 votes in the Council Chamber where the ceremonial passing of the Lord Mayor’s chain took place shortly after.

In his mayoral speech, the new Lord Mayor said: “This role is not just a title; it is a sacred trust bestowed upon me by the people of this great city. I am deeply honoured to accept it and fully aware of the responsibility it carries.”

He later added: “I pledge to work to acknowledge and strengthen our beautiful communities, to work with our young people to ensure that they can be the best that they can be, to collaborate with each and every elected member here across the political spectrum, to work closely with our executive and officials and to work with all stakeholders to make this city a place that all Corkonians can be proud of.”

In his remarks, Councillor Dennehy acknowledged his father, former Lord Mayor and T.D John Dennehy who served as Ardmhéara Chorcai (Lord Mayor of Cork) in 1984 acknowledging his leadership and collaboration with businesses and communities’, during his tenure.

The Lord Mayor announced that fellow Fianna Fail member, Councillor Margaret McDonnell will be the Deputy Lord Mayor.

The Deputy Lord Mayor said: “I am extremely honoured to be elected as Deputy Lord Mayor, and I look forward to working with the new elected Lord Mayor and supporting him in every way I can over the coming year.”

Thanking outgoing Lord Mayor the newly elected Lord Mayor said “I wish to pay tribute to our outgoing Lord Mayor, Councillor Dan Boyle. We are extremely fortunate in Cork to have had exceptional Lord Mayors over the years and Councillor Boyle has very much maintained this standard. Throughout his term, he represented Cork with pride and distinction on both national and international stages.”

During his speech the outgoing Lord Mayor remarked: “The greatest privilege I’ve had as Lord Mayor has been in meeting many of the wonderful people of our city, people engaged in activities that involves doing good for others, for their communities and ultimately for the city itself. Wonderful people doing excellent things that it has been my privilege as Ardmhéara to acknowledge”. He went on to say, “There are people I must thank for helping me do this role to the best of my ability. Our Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Honore Kamegni, whose historic election has been more than justified and I have huge pride for the ways my daughter, Saoirse, has performed her role as Lady Mayoress”.

An Taoiseach Michael Martin and his wife Mary were in attendance on the evening to watch Councillor Dennehy be elected as Ardmhéara Chorcaí.