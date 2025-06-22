22 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Unwind and De-stress with Outdoor Yoga in the Scenic Annes Grove Gardens

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce the return of Outdoor Yoga to Annes Grove Gardens, Co. Cork.

Participants are invited to join Christine every Sunday morning in June, July, and August at 10am in the picturesque Annes Grove Gardens. This serene setting offers the perfect opportunity to breathe, stretch, and reconnect with nature. All levels are welcome to attend, so make sure to bring your yoga mat.

Following the session, attendees can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the stunning paradise gardens, immersing themselves in the tranquillity of the surroundings.

Don’t miss this opportunity to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit in the beauty of Annes Grove Gardens. For more information on this event please see heritageireland.ie or learn about Annes Grove Gardens at heritageireland.ie/annes- grove-gardens.