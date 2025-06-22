Gardai investigate death of Motorcyclist, 50s, on North Cork road

22 June 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision near Milford, Co. Cork yesterday, Saturday 21st June, 2025.

Gardaí were alerted to a motorcyclist found unresponsive this morning on the R515 at Coolnagour between Milford and Dromcolliher, Co. Limerick.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1:00pm and 6:00pm on Saturday 21st June 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.