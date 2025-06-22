Another Big Win for Cork! Tower Player Bags €194,616 in Main Lotto Draw

22 June 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

A Cork player has secured €194,616 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s (21st June) main Lotto draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw from Circle K Blarney, Tower Filling Station, Tower, Blarney, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Saturday 21st June) main Lotto draw were: 15, 19, 24, 31, 34, 42 and the bonus was 30.

While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €8,267,128, over 96,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws including our Cork player who match 5 numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson, said:

What a fantastic night for one player in Cork who has claimed a life-changing €194,616 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in last night’s main Lotto draw. This is latest big win for Cork this week, as Cork has also been celebrating selling Ireland’s biggest ever EuroMillions Jackpot worth €250 Million, which was sold in Clifford’s Centra on Shandon Street in Cork City.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Cork area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6.5 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 37 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.